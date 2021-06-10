Jennifer Lopez is planning a move back to Los Angeles following her split from Alex Rodriguez, a source recently told PEOPLE

Chrishell Stause Volunteers to Help Jennifer Lopez Find a Home in Los Angeles: 'Call Me'

Chrishell Stause is a star realtor - and she may soon be a realtor to the stars!

The Selling Sunset cast member, 39, volunteered to help Jennifer Lopez find a home in Los Angeles, where the actress and singer, 51, is planning on relocating to, a source told PEOPLE on Wednesday.

In an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs on Instagram, Stause commented on a story from E! about the news by writing, "Jenny, call me if you need a realtor."

Lopez's planned move comes after she spent the better part of the last few years in Miami, where her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are based.

Lopez and Anthony, who share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, have had an amicable relationship since their split in 2011. Meanwhile, Lopez and Rodriguez - who got engaged in March 2019 after dating for two years - split in April.

chrishell-stause-jennifer-lopez-la-house-offer-realtor Credit: Not Skinny But Not Fat Instagram

The planned move comes as Lopez has rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, who also lives in the California city near his three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Affleck, 48, and Lopez "are discussing summer plans," and "want to spend as much time together as possible."

"They also want to take a trip," the source added.

Rumors of Lopez and Affleck's relationship first began in late April, when they were spotted outside her L.A. home following her split from Rodriguez, 45. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana, where they were photographed driving together on May 8.