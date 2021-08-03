Chrishell Stause shared footage on Instagram Monday of herself and Jason Oppenheim enjoying their European vacation

Chrishell Stause Teases Critics of Her PDA with New Beau Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause isn't letting anyone critique her relationship with Jason Oppenheim!

The Selling Sunset star, 40, shared footage of herself and Jason, 44, enjoying their European vacation on Instagram Monday. The pair are joined on the trip by Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise.

"Being tough on the boss," Stause teased in one video of herself laying on Jason's back as he did pushups by the pool. In another video, she and Jason were all smiles as they danced at a bar.

"Felt cute. Might delete later," Stause joked. She also responded to several followers who seem not to have heard the news that she and Jason are dating.

"You are 100% getting with him," one user messaged, to which Stause wrote: "A real Sherlock Holmes here." Another follower messaged her that laying on Jason's back by the pool was "just weird to do with your boss!!"

"Who's gonna tell her...?" Stause said in response.

Stause and Jason confirmed their romance last week after Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their vacation, including two photos of herself and Jason, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.

"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in Capri as well for a romantic getaway).

Jason, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship."

"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," he added.

Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

Just days after taking their relationship public, the pair were spotted exploring Italy together on vacation. On Friday, the couple was photographed cozying up to each other and packing on the PDA while visiting Rome's Colosseum and the Roman Forum.

