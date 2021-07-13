Chrishell Stause Talks Continued Rift with Costar Christine Quinn: 'It's Gotten a Little Messy'

"Christine has that edge where if anything is given to one person and not her, it's going to be an issue," Stause said of her Selling Sunset costar

Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn's relationship is still far from drama-free amid filming for Season 4 of Selling Sunset.

Stause, 39, who competed on Dancing With the Stars late last year, spoke candidly about her strained relationship with Quinn, 32, on an episode of the Dear Media podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat on Tuesday, telling host Amanda Hirsch that things have "gotten a little messy" between them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's so much stuff that goes on behind the scenes, you know," the soap opera star turned real estate agent explained of their rift. "It's just one of those things that just so much has happened."

She added that Quinn, who welcomed a son with husband Christian Richard in May, "really enjoys the drama," whereas, "I'm the kind of person that [drama] gives me such anxiety, and I really want to enjoy coming to work."

"It's not healthy for me," she added.

Chrishell Stause attends "Overload" Indoor/Outdoor Exhibit by Artist Maggi Hodge presented by MASH Gallery on March 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

When asked by Hirsch if she thinks competition on social media to get more likes and followers is part of the reason why there's so much tension, Stause admitted that it "probably" has some impact.

"I don't know what's making her do some of the stuff she does," she said of Quinn. "Christine has that edge where if anything is given to one person and not her, it's going to be an issue."

While she wishes her co-star no ill will, Stause says, "We're probably not going to be hanging out as soon as the cameras are down."

Selling Sunset Selling Sunset cast | Credit: Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

The stars' tumultuous relationship has been a storyline on the Netflix reality show (which has been renewed for Season 4 and 5) since Season 1, and came to a head when Quinn made comments about Stause's divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in November 2020. (On November 22, PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and Hartley had split after two years of marriage.)

In August 2020, when appearing on her own episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Quinn told Hirsch that Stause had blocked her on Instagram in season 1, and had since blocked her "on all mediums," including Twitter and text messaging.

When asked by Hirsch if she blocked her Oppenheim Group coworker back in return, Quinn quipped: "I don't even know how to do that, nor do I even care. I'm like, what? This is so silly, you're like 40."

Christine Quinn Selling Sunset Christine Quinn | Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Stause has been open in the past about her decision to block Quinn on Instagram, speaking out after fans noticed she wasn't tagging her in photos of the cast when all her other costars were.

"I'm just going to be very honest with you guys, I have her blocked," she told BBC Radio 1's The Reality Tea Podcast in June 2020. "And it's one of those things where I think that does come across very childish and ridiculous. But I have the screenshots. She knows why she's blocked. I'm sure she hopes that I never show you guys why she's blocked because it would be embarrassing to her."

Last July, Stause called out Quinn on Twitter after Page Six published an interview with Quinn in which the reality star said Stause and Hartley had sought out help from a marriage counselor prior to their split.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Will Recount Her 'Crazy Life Journey' in Her First Book Under Construction

"We all just thought maybe they were having communication problems for a while," Quinn told the outlet. "We heard that they were in therapy, so obviously there were some issues going on with them."

Stause shot down Quinn's claims, calling them "a complete lie."

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Slams Costar Christine Quinn for Speaking About Justin Hartley Split Chrishell Stause with Justin Hartley; Christine Quinn | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

"I just learned Christine is giving press 'information' about my divorce. Let me be VERY clear. She knows absolutely nothing about the situation and is obviously desperate to gain attention by doing so," Stause tweeted. "Anything from her is either a complete lie or total conjecture on her part."