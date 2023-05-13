Chrishell Stause Supports G Flip During Their Single Release Party in L.A. After Secret Wedding

PEOPLE confirmed the couple of one year had gotten married earlier this week

By
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 13, 2023 02:15 PM
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Chrishell Stause is G Flip's biggest fan!

The Selling Sunset star, 41, attended a single release party for the Australian musician, 28, in Los Angeles on Friday evening, where the duo shared some PDA after revealing they tied the knot earlier this week.

While the couple spent some time apart at the beginning of the event, as G Flip mingled with guests, they proudly showed off their love midway through, holding hands and kissing several times while chatting with friends.

Stause and G-Flip later spent an intimate moment with each other in a corner of the party, where they were spotted leaning close to one another to talk and kiss some more.

Chrishell Stause, G Flip Married
Courtesy of Chrishell Stause

PEOPLE confirmed the couple of one year had gotten married after Strause posted an Instagram Reel on Wednesday, which featured a quick picture of them married at the altar.

The clip included a series of sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship, ending with a shot of the two sharing a kiss at their surprise wedding. G Flip's new single dedicated to Stause, "Be Your Man," played in the background of the video.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause, captioned the cute post, plugging her partner's new song that dropped the same day: "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥"

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, responded with a sweet comment on their spouse's post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x"

RELATED Video: Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline

In May 2022, Stause revealed she was in a new relationship with G Flip during a Selling Sunset reunion episode, and later shared that they had actually first met on Halloween in 2021 when she was still dating ex Jason Oppenheim. G Flip had also been in a relationship at the time.

Following their surprise wedding, a source shared with PEOPLE that Stause and G Flip "found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them."

The A Rose for Her Grave actress, who was previously married to ex Justin Hartley, recalled in a February 2023 interview with Vogue Australia the moment that sparks unexpectedly flew between her and her partner.

Stause said the two had ended up kissing after she had been stood up by a date, and the experience changed her perception of romance. "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head," she said.

