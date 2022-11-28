Chrishell Stause Spends Thanksgiving with Partner G Flip for Australian Award Show Date Night: 'Thankful'

Chrishell Stause is feeling thankful with G Flip by her side!

The reality star, 41, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her cute date night with partner G Flip at the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards on Thursday in Sydney.

As the award ceremony fell on the same day as Thanksgiving this year, Stause made sure to tell her followers what she was thankful for.

"THANKFUL 🥰," she wrote in the caption. "Yesterday was a bit of a dream and I'm reminded today how thankful I am for fun times, love, shiny things, and bin chickens. 😜 Australia I ADORE youuuuu🥰🙌."

The caption accompanied shots of Stause posing in a shimmering two-piece outfit, the couple snapping a photo on the red carpet and a video of the reality star beckoning a wild "bin chicken" to come closer.

She also included a clip of G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, giving Stause a shoutout as they presented an award on stage.

"Chrishell is having the best time here in Australia," G Flip says, pointing to their partner in the crowd. "She's so ridiculously good looking and she has a heart of gold and smells like dreams."

In another video in the post, Stause couldn't stop smiling at her partner as they headed to the ceremony. "All glammed up! We are headed to the ARIAS," she says, turning to G Flip. "You are presenting, hosting. This is so much fun."

G Flip/instagram

This is not the first time Stause has gushed over her partner. In September, the actress shared a series of photos from memorable moments during their relationship for G Flip's 28th birthday. The Instagram post was also accompanied by a lengthy caption.

"Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human," she wrote. "Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯"

She also added that "The universe had EXTRA TIME the day you were born and that deserves one hell of a celebration because wow-WELL DONE!! 👏👏"

The couple first went public with their romance during a reunion episode of Selling Sunset when Stause was asked if she was seeing anyone five months after her breakup with costar and boss Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," she said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."