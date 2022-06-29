The musician shared a series of videos this week showcasing that their injury did not prevent them from performing

Chrishell Stause Shows Support for Partner G Flip Following Hand Injury: 'You Can't Be Stopped'

Chrishell Stause is showing support for new love, G Flip!

After G Flip posted a roundup of photos and videos to their Instagram showcasing their recent injury, the Selling Sunset star, 40, chimed in with a sweet message.

"You can't be stopped!! Gonna have 2 dominate[sic] hands after this. Watch out🔥👏🔥👏," she wrote.

Though the Australian musician, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, didn't explain how the incident occurred, they proved it wasn't going to slow them down.

In one video, the doctor is heard explaining to the drummer that something (likely the healing process) will take four to six weeks. In response, G Flip is heard asking, "how do you make it, like, shorter than four weeks? Three weeks."

"We can do it," they continue after the doctor appears amused by their question.

G Flip G Flip | Credit: G Flip/Instagram

G Flip captioned the post with an explanation of the series of events.

"Doc: 'You will have to cancel your 3 shows this weekend G' Me: 'HAHA alright mate,' they wrote before sharing that six hours later it was "stage time."

G Flip, who tagged the location on the post as "Broken Hand," shared videos performing in front of a large crowd, while they beat on the drums with one hand — and the other in a sling.

Stause and the Aussie star met in October 2021 and have been open about their budding romance since making their relationship public in early May.

The real estate agent confirmed she was dating G Flip during her Netflix show's season 5 reunion when moderator Tan France asked if she had been seeing anyone special since her breakup with boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim.

She explained that she met the musician when she was asked to be in one of their music videos — and the Days of Our Lives alum jumped at the opportunity due to her passion for acting.