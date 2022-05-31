Chrishell Stause Shares Polaroids from Australia Vacation with New Love G Flip

The pair visited the Taranga Zoo Sydney and sailed around Sydney Harbor during the Selling Sunset star's visit Down Under

Chrishell Stause shared some sweet photos from her vacation Down Under with G Flip.

On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, posted a compilation of Polaroids with G Flip, 27, — who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns — on her Instagram Story.

The snapshots feature the pair cozying up in Australia, G Flip's home country. In one photo, they're posing on the water in front of the iconic Sydney Opera House as Stause wears a Koala baseball cap and G Flip holds a glass of wine.

Alongside the photos, Stause captioned the Story "Polaroids for the win. 🥰🥰" The couple's friends Rhi and Char also appear in the photos of the fun travels and the group can be seen posing in front of the Sydney skyline.

This is the first time the real estate agent has shared a glimpse of her and the Australian musician together on the vacation after posting solo photos of the getaway on Instagram. Along with taking a boat ride around Sydney Harbor, Stause shared content from the Taranga Zoo Sydney and a subsequent stop in Bali.

She posted videos of herself petting a kangaroo and pademelon at the zoo. "Australia I love you! Thank you for the hospitality @tarongazoo Such a beautiful job being a conservatory for the animals! First time meeting a koala & a kangaroo😍😍," she captioned the post.

In the same Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself on a boat. "And the harbor is breathtaking👏," she added at the end of her caption.

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May, G Flip shared how they fell for Chrishell Stause.

"We met last year at Halloween. We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip explained to host Janine Rubenstein. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

During the Selling Sunset reunion special on Netflix, Stause confirmed her new relationship. After moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special, she opened up about the budding romance.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."