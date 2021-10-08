Chrishell Stause Shares Selfie With Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim, Jokes '#HeightAintNothingButaNumber'

Chrishell Stause is showing off her new man — and cracking a few jokes at the same time!

Stause, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday night to share an adorable selfie with her boyfriend and Selling Sunset costar, Jason Oppenheim, 44. PEOPLE confirmed that the Days of Our Lives alum was dating the broker, who is also her boss at the Oppenheim Group, in July.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Stause posted a throwback shot of the two of them smiling with their heads together while on vacation in Italy over the summer, captioning it "I like my snacks with a little salt and pepper on them," a nod to Oppenheim's gray-flecked beard.

She also used a couple of winking and tongue-out emojis and added two hilarious hashtags: "#HeightAintNothingButaNumber," which pokes fun at the fact that Oppenheim is shorter than her, and "#IndependentContractor," which is a jab at those who have called her out for dating her boss. Stause has clarified in the past that as a real estate agent she is an independent contractor, so she technically works for herself, not Oppenheim.

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause and Oppenheim revealed their romance in July while on a European vacation with Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, his girlfriend model Tina Louise, and fellow Selling Sunset stars Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet.

They confirmed they were together when Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their trip, including two photos of herself and Jason, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.

Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were in Capri for a romantic getaway at the time of her post).

Jason confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE shortly after, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship."

"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," he added.

Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim

In August, Stause revealed that she and Jason had actually been dating in secret for two months before they announced it to the world.

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Stause admitted while chatting with E! News. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Will Recount Her 'Crazy Life Journey' in Her First Book Under Construction

Jason has never been married.

Though Netflix has not yet shared an exact premiere date for Season 4 of Selling Sunset, they have confirmed that all of the main cast members will be returning. This includes Jason and Brett, Stause, Fitzgerald, Smith, and Bonnet, as well as Christine Quinn, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander and Davina Potratz. They'll also be adding a few new faces, model and entrepreneur-turned-realtor Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela.