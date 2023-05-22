Chrishell Stause Reveals DMs with 'Selling Sunset' Costar Nicole Young Amid Their Ongoing Feud: 'Love Facts'

Chrishell Stause is not backing down when it comes to her ongoing feud with Selling Sunset costar Nicole Young.

On Saturday, the A Rose for Her Grave actress, 41, posted a series of screenshots on Instagram that revealed a lengthy direct message from Young. In their conversation, which appears to have happened last June, Young asks Stause for advice after finding out she was becoming a full-time cast member on the show, proving that the pair used to be friendly.

"Hey Lady!" Young begins the message before telling Stause the exciting news. She continues: "Wanted to see if I could take you out to lunch or happy hour sometime this week so I can pick your brain about the countless questions I have about the logistics of the show and also just get your advice on many things show/production related?"

She then calls Stause a "pro" and asks her to share some "wisdom" ahead of filming before revealing that she's "f— terrified" to become a full-time cast member. (Young has been an off-screen agent working at the Oppenheim Group for many years.)

Stause's responses to her now-rival are friendly: "Ahhhh Nicole! That's great! Yeah of course!" The two then discuss lunch plans and the possibility of inviting all of the Oppenheim Group agents to dine with them. "So down!!!" Young responds.

In the caption of her Instagram, Stause takes a dig at Young, writing, "This post goes out to those who love facts 🧐."

The bad blood between the co-stars started after Young accused Stause of taking credit for two of her listings three years ago.

Season 6 of the hit Netflix series had fans on the edge of their seats as Young's accusations led to a showdown at fellow agent Chelsea Lazkani's broker's open. Stause even called the newcomer a "b—" because she didn't know Young had a problem with her. In fact, she even thought they were friends.

Later in the season, while the Oppenheim Group agents are enjoying a getaway in Palm Springs, Calif., Stause takes their feud to the next level by accusing Young of being on drugs and acting "cracked out" during the trip.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere, Young opened up about how she was feeling after Stause's accusation.

"When she first said it, I felt like I'd just been hit by a train. I was so shocked," Young tells PEOPLE. "I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

She adds that after Stause made the accusation in front of all the agents, Young ran back to her room and "bawled" her eyes out before calling her husband Brandon for advice on what to do next.

"He was kind of the one to talk me off the ledge and just bring me back down to earth," she tells PEOPLE. "He was like, 'Okay, this is what you should do. Get a drug test first thing tomorrow.' He was my lifesaver in that scenario."

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.