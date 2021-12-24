"Who's gonna tell her?" Chrishell Stause wrote after a follower inquired about the status of her relationship with Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause Shares Fan Message That Gave Her 'Quite the Laugh' After Jason Oppenheim Split

Chrishell Stause is looking at the bright side following her split from Jason Oppenheim.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, shared a social media message Thursday from one of her 2.8 million Instagram followers, which she said "gave me quite the laugh," after she and Oppenheim, 44, announced they had called it quits earlier this week.

"Hey Chrishell!!! I just finished szn 4 of Selling Sunset and I just gotta say you're my favorite!! I cannot stop thinking abt the ending. Are you and Jason a thing!?! I can't breathe!!" the fan wrote. "Girl I need some answers!!"

Stause posted a screenshot of the message to her Instagram Story, writing: "Who's gonna tell her? (Although after all the noise, THIS gave me quite the laugh this morning. If you can't laugh at yourself in times like this, it's gonna be a rough ride)"

The post comes after she addressed their split Wednesday in a statement, noting that she has "tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and and that includes being open and honest about my relationships."

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," Stause added.

The celebrity real estate agent has been open about her desire to start a family, telling PEOPLE about her decision to freeze her eggs last year. She explained that she hopes it will take the pressure off herself and a potential future partner about their timeframe for having kids.

"I'm going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there's not so much pressure," Stause said in September 2020.

