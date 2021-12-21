Chrishell Stause Talks Dealing with Online Trolls and Mastering Social Media: 'You Have to Laugh'

The Selling Sunset star tells PEOPLE, "If you're not in on the joke, you are the joke"

Chrishell Stause doesn't let online hate get her down.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, opened up about how she handles social media trolls while chatting with PEOPLE about her partnership with Adobe's Creative Cloud Express. Stause, who says she is excited to be pairing up with the company on a product that fits into her "everyday life," spilled her secret for handling cruel comments.

"Truly, I find these things entertaining at this point," she admits to PEOPLE. "Now, granted, I've been doing this for a while, so it takes a while to get to that point. But it's just funny when clearly someone is so upset with a stranger's life that it has ruined their day."

She explains, "If you can see it that way, you can have a little empathy, where it's like, 'Oh my goodness, you need to get your focus and your priorities in a different place.' Because if I woke up that upset about a stranger's life, I would definitely be doing something wrong."

Stause adds, "So I think you just have to laugh at it. If you're not in on the joke, you are the joke."

The Netflix star made headlines earlier this month after clapping back at a commenter who accused her of being unable to "accomplish anything without a man" and called Stause a "miserable b----." At the time, she replied, in part, "It would seem I am not the miserable one here."

Looking back on the exchange, Stause tells PEOPLE, "you really have to laugh at it."

"I didn't have any idea that that would've turned into such a big thing," she says. "It really just kind of gave me a laugh. And then when I saw everybody kind of flooding me with just positivity and just the nicest messages, I felt the need to go on and say ... I just didn't want to give the impression that it upset me in any way."

Stause acknowledges that with fame, there are bound to be positive and negative interactions, telling PEOPLE, "When you're at this level with this many eyes on you, there's going to be good and bad."

She adds, "And I think you just have to know who you are and do what you think is right. And hopefully, you know what's important, and then you can laugh the other stuff off."

Stause has become a master of social media, whether it's sharing her latest career accomplishments or putting haters in their place. Her partnership with Adobe is for their newest product, Creative Cloud Express, which was made for different kinds of users, from small business owners to social media creators.

"I'm not the most technologically advanced person," she admits. "So anything that helps do that in an easy, cool, creative way, I'm all for. As realtors, we are always trying to create something that's eye-catching. So for me, this is just something that in my everyday life I can use a lot and not just for real estate, honestly, for social posts."