Chrishell Stause Says She Sold Wedding Ring from Ex Justin Hartley to Help Pay for Her New House

Chrishell Stause is starting fresh.

When host Kelly Clarkson asked the star, "Was that therapeutic? 'Cause I love that. That's funny," Stause playfully replied, "When sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you've gotta add a little vodka."

"I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation," Stause then added, as Clarkson, 39 — who recently settled her own divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock — applauded the decision.

"I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it? I think that's amazing," the singer told Stause. "You did something good with the money."

Stause was married to Hartley, 45, from 2017 to 2021. Their divorce unfolded during season 3 of her Netflix series, though Hartley was never seen on-screen.

Shortly after their split, the This Is Us star started dating actress Sofia Pernas, and the two went on to wed last spring.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," Stause previously told PEOPLE of the breakup.

The real estate agent later dated her on-screen boss Jason Oppenheim for a few months, though they split in December 2021. They broke up because they weren't on the same page about having kids.

"You can't talk out this problem. It's just something that, it is what it is," she told PEOPLE in February. "I will say it's a relationship I'm really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other."

During her appearance on Clarkson's eponymous talk show, Stause also told the "Stronger" singer that listening to her music has helped her navigate breakups in the past.

"Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that," Stause said after Clarkson asked her if writing about her splits in her memoir, Under Construction, was "therapeutic."

"You helped all of us," Stause continued, amid cheers from the talk show series' in-studio audience.

The star then explained that writing about certain topics within her life in her book was "a cathartic situation because so much is said out there and there's not a lot of context."