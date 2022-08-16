Chrishell Stause Admits She's Only Sold 7 Homes, Says Real Estate is Not Her 'Sole Focus'

Chrishell Stause isn't ready to give up her acting roots.

In an interview with W Magazine released in their TV Portfolio on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, admitted to not being too focused on her real estate career at the moment.

"As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate," she said. "It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't. I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past."

Stause then shared what she is looking forward to in her career: "I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back."

The reality star added, "I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway."

Most recently, Stause brushed up on her acting chops in her partner G Flip's music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." The clip, which was filmed in Los Angeles, features the couple getting hot and heavy in a convenience store.

Last year, Stause also returned to Days of Our Lives, the soap opera on which she played Jordan Ridgeway from 2013 to 2015. Even though her character was killed off the soap in 2020, Stause appeared in two episodes as the ghostly "guilty conscience" of her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

"I really love the cast and crew over at Days of our Lives, and anytime I get to pop in is always so much fun!" Stause told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "My favorite thing about daytime, and Days in particular, is that the door is always open for characters to reappear no matter how they left. In Jordan's case, death by strangulation has not kept her away. Ha!"

Speaking to W, Stause confirmed she still considers herself an actress. "I started in 2005," she said. "It is always going to be that first love for me." She also shared that for her, acting is less stressful and less personal than reality TV, explaining, "You're playing a character and you're not responsible for whether people hate a character who's really mean or crazy. That means you did a good job!"

As for her real estate career, she did make a big deal in 2021 — for herself! The Dancing with the Stars alum bought her own home in the Hollywood Hills.

After rumors swirled that her boss, Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in charge of getting the home she recently purchased, Stause clapped back. She made it clear that she was her own agent, and handled the transaction from start to finish.

"I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it and I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it," she explained on her Instagram Story.

"I don't know what happened there," she continued. "I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, give me some credit, thank you."