Chrishell Stause Says Her Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Partner G Flip Was 'Untraditional'

The Selling Sunset star revealed her engagement to G Flip took place during "takeoff" on the flight to their wedding in Las Vegas

Nicholas Rice
Nicholas Rice

Published on May 21, 2023 11:34 AM

Chrishell Stause says her wedding to G Flip was anything but traditional.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, married the Australian musician, 29, in a secret Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month, and during a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, Stause revealed that their nuptials were "untraditional."

After she was asked about how the proposal went down, Stause said that she and G Flip hadn't shared details behind that specific moment, but detailed, "It was not what people would expect — we did everything untraditional."

"The planning ... and everything down to having the paper and all of these things that are really stressful and [involve] planning, I've done that before," she continued. "None of that means anything unless your connection is what means something, so we honestly did everything the opposite."

Stause then revealed that she and G Flip "forgot" to get engaged before their wedding, admitting, "It happened on takeoff on the way to Vegas."

Startraks G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Currently, there are no marriage records for Stause and G Flip in the Clark County, Nevada Recorder's Office, a find that was first reported by TMZ.

PEOPLE confirmed the couple had gotten married after Strause posted an Instagram Reel earlier this month, which featured a quick picture of the pair married at the altar.

The clip included a series of sweet photos and videos of the couple throughout their relationship, ending with a shot of the two sharing a kiss at their surprise wedding. G Flip's new single dedicated to Stause, "Be Your Man," played in the background of the video.

"Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," Stause captioned the cute post, plugging her partner's new song that dropped the same day. "If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥."

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, responded with a sweet comment on their spouse's post. "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart," they wrote. "These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x."

Chrishell Stause, G Flip 'A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story' film premiere
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Stause previously opened up exclusively to PEOPLE about her wedding day, stating, "It was a very small group there with us and some friends and family watching on a live stream." The couple only gave those closest to them a heads-up about their "I dos" in advance so they could tune in from afar.

The classic Sin City celebration took place in a chapel space complete with pews and a red carpet down the aisle scattered with rose petals. There was even an Elvis impersonator on hand, Stause revealed in an Instagram video.

For the ceremony, Stause wore a floor-length, pearlescent white gown by Gemeli Power and heeled sandals, and carried a bouquet of white roses.

G Flip, meanwhile, wore a suit by Melbourne-based designer E Nolan with a tie, sunglasses and white sneakers.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause and G Flip Are Married After 1 Year of Dating (Exclusive)

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating her Selling Sunset costar, Jason Oppenheim, and G Flip was also in a relationship.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip revealed during an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

In May 2022, Stause confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Oppenheim, 46.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this year on March 15.

