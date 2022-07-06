The Selling Sunset star says her partner’s new song about being non-binary is “so so so so beautiful”

Chrishell Stause Says G Flip Has 'a Voice to Change the World' After Musician Debuts New Song

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Chrishell Stause is her partner G Flip's biggest fan!

On Tuesday, the Australian musician — who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns — performed a snippet of their new song, "Waste of Space," on Instagram.

"I wrote this song about being non binary," G Flip, 27, wrote over the clip.

"I grew up uncomfortable, 11 years old and I wanted to die," they sang. "I don't feel like I'm a girl nor a boy, so where do I lie? Have you ever felt... have you ever felt like a waste of space? That's what they say, I'm a waste of space inside my brain."

The Selling Sunset star, 40, showed her support of her partner's new music in the comments section, writing: "So so so so beautiful♥️ a voice to change the world."

Chrishell Stause g flip Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause's Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan also shared, "​​Your talent is out of this world 🌎.. Also you are the best space in ever[y] room I've been in with you!!!❤️❤️."

Last week, the Dancing with the Stars alum opened up about her romance with G Flip in an interview with Vogue, describing their relationship as "unlocked."

"It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," Stause explained. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!"

Stause revealed that her "favorite part" of their relationship "is just being around G."

"It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean," the reality star added. "I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

Though Stause mentioned that she and G Flip "want some different things" — the All My Children alum has spoken openly about wanting kids, while she says "that's not where" the Australian singer is in their life right now — the pair's relationship is something Stause will always cherish.

"It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," she said. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

Stause and G Flip first went public with their romance during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special five months after splitting with costar and boss Jason Oppenheim.

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May, G Flip shared how they were introduced to Stause.