Chrishell Stause Says 'Conversation Was Had' After Slamming People's Choice Over Lack of 'Plus One' for G Flip

Chrishell Stause says a "conversation" was had after taking aim at the organizers of the People's Choice Awards after she was allegedly told she could not bring her partner G Flip.

The reality star, 41, slammed the awards in a series of angry tweets Wednesday morning for not providing a "Plus One" ticket for her partner at Tuesday's event in Santa Monica, California.

"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT People's Choice didn't allow me to bring my partner to the awards," Stause wrote early Wednesday morning. "I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. WTF.

"Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly, [f--- you]."

Stause followed this up by accusing the awards of treating her differently from the rest of the Selling Sunset cast.

"EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again, fu," posted Stause.

"I didn't know 'til I got there that everyone was invited. So WTF was the issue?!" she added.

In another tweet, Stause explained that G Flip "isn't in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway." But, she said, "we only realized that recently."

"Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited," she wrote. "GTFOH."

"If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..??" she questioned alongside an animated gif reading, "What Was the Reason."

She added, "If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…"

The 'Selling Sunset' cast hit the People's Choice Awards. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Later, the Selling Sunset star appeared to slightly roll back on her statements while still questioning the ticketing policy of the awards show.

"I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don't say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf," posted Stause.

Representatives for the People's Choice Awards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hours after, Stause tweeted again that she seemingly cleared the air regarding the situation. Without naming the People's Choice Awards, she wrote, "An internal conversation was had that I very much appreciate. Lord grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change. The courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to not tweet while intoxicated."

The tweet storm followed an unsuccessful night for Selling Sunset at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where they were beaten in the reality show category by The Kardashians. Stause also lost to Khloé Kardashian for the reality TV star of 2022.

Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

On Nov. 24, Stause attended the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards in Sydney.

The reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram from her cute date night with G Flip, which fell on the same day as Thanksgiving.

"THANKFUL 🥰," Stause wrote in the caption. "Yesterday was a bit of a dream and I'm reminded today how thankful I am for fun times, love, shiny things, and bin chickens. 😜 Australia I ADORE youuuuu 🥰 🙌."