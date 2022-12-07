Chrishell Stause Says 'Conversation Was Had' After Slamming People's Choice Over Lack of 'Plus One' for G Flip

Chrishell Stause posted a series of angry tweets about the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Wednesday morning over the lack of a ticket for her partner G Flip

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 7, 2022 07:55 PM
Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chrishell Stause says a "conversation" was had after taking aim at the organizers of the People's Choice Awards after she was allegedly told she could not bring her partner G Flip.

The reality star, 41, slammed the awards in a series of angry tweets Wednesday morning for not providing a "Plus One" ticket for her partner at Tuesday's event in Santa Monica, California.

"I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT People's Choice didn't allow me to bring my partner to the awards," Stause wrote early Wednesday morning. "I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. WTF.

"Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly, [f--- you]."

Stause followed this up by accusing the awards of treating her differently from the rest of the Selling Sunset cast.

"EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again, fu," posted Stause.

"I didn't know 'til I got there that everyone was invited. So WTF was the issue?!" she added.

In another tweet, Stause explained that G Flip "isn't in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway." But, she said, "we only realized that recently."

"Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited," she wrote. "GTFOH."

"If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or other wise told I do not get a plus one..??" she questioned alongside an animated gif reading, "What Was the Reason."

She added, "If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…"

Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani and Vanessa Villela on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
The 'Selling Sunset' cast hit the People's Choice Awards. Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Later, the Selling Sunset star appeared to slightly roll back on her statements while still questioning the ticketing policy of the awards show.

"I get it- there are WAY bigger issues. But these are the things people normally don't say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf," posted Stause.

Representatives for the People's Choice Awards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hours after, Stause tweeted again that she seemingly cleared the air regarding the situation. Without naming the People's Choice Awards, she wrote, "An internal conversation was had that I very much appreciate. Lord grant me the serenity to accept the things I can not change. The courage to change the things I can. And the wisdom to not tweet while intoxicated."

The tweet storm followed an unsuccessful night for Selling Sunset at the 2022 People's Choice Awards, where they were beaten in the reality show category by The Kardashians. Stause also lost to Khloé Kardashian for the reality TV star of 2022.

Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani pose backstage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Chelsea Lazkani backstage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards. Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

On Nov. 24, Stause attended the Australian Recording Industry Association Music Awards in Sydney.

The reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram from her cute date night with G Flip, which fell on the same day as Thanksgiving.

"THANKFUL 🥰," Stause wrote in the caption. "Yesterday was a bit of a dream and I'm reminded today how thankful I am for fun times, love, shiny things, and bin chickens. 😜 Australia I ADORE youuuuu 🥰 🙌."

Related Articles
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
Chrishell Stause Spends Thanksgiving with Partner G Flip for Australian Award Show Date Night: 'Thankful'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: 2022 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian accept the The Reality Show of 2022 award for ‘The Kardashians’ on stage during the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. -- (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images)
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: 2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: View of the stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
2022 People's Choice Awards: See the Complete List of Winners
Chrishell Stause G Flip Halloween
Double Take! Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Dress as Each Other for Hilarious Couples Costume
Chrishelle Stause Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to G Flip for Their Birthday: 'One Magical Human'
Chrishell Stause Celebrates G Flip in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'One Magical Human'
Chrishell Stause g flip
Chrishell Stause and G Flip's Relationship Timeline
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California
Chrishell Stause Kisses G Flip, Thanks Fans for Support at MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause 'Cute and Sexiii' While Reminiscing About Getting a Tattoo from Her
Jason Oppenheim
Jason Oppenheim Says Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Appear on New Season of 'Selling Sunset'
Jason Oppenheimer and chrishell stause
Chrishell Stause Still Uses Ex Jason Oppenheim's HBO Login and Messes It Up When She's Mad at Him
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause Says G Flip Has a 'Voice to Change the World' After Musician Debuts New Song
Chrishell Hartley attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star: 'That Was Insanity'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her 'Unlocked' Relationship with G Flip: 'There Are No Rules'