Chrishell Stause Reveals She Wore a Disguise to Go Undetected in the Crowd at Partner G Flip's Concert

Chrishell Stause will go to extreme lengths to support her partner G Flip!

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed she wore a disguise so people wouldn't recognize her in the crowd at one of G Flip's recent shows. Stause is seen posing in a black jacket, yellow Patagonia cap, sunglasses and a face mask ahead of her partner's performance in Australia.

"This is good, baby," G Flip can be heard saying in the clip before explaining: "So we're currently giving Chrishell a disguise so she can go out into the audience."

The 28-year-old musician, who originally posted the video to their Instagram Story, wrote a flirty caption with the word "smash" over the video of their girlfriend (a nod to the viral "smash or pass" game).

Adding a face covering to her disguise, Stause says, "Now there's no way," in reference to her being unrecognizable to fans.

Stause has been enjoying her time in Australia with G Flip since arriving just before Christmas. The luxury realtor and Australian musician celebrated the holiday together and marked the milestone on Instagram.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from sunny Australia!" Chrishell wrote alongside a shot of her and G Flip posing in paper crowns. "I hope you all are feeling the love-sending lots your way 🎄🥰😘"

She also shared a snap of her posing with a margarita glass, taking in the stunning cliffside sights with G Flip, and visiting an animal sanctuary where she got to see a koala up close.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty

This is not the first time Stause took in the wildlife of Australia. In May 2022 — just after she went public with her relationship during a Selling Sunset reunion episode — the former soap star visited the Taronga Zoo Sydney and sailed around Sydney Harbor with her partner.

In September 2022, Stause got personal about her relationship with G Flip in celebration of their 28th birthday. Alongside a carousel of photos of the couple posted on Instagram, the reality star also shared a lengthy caption with a sweet sentiment.

"Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human," she wrote. "Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯"

She added, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite. I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly but especially today. Happy Birthday my love🥳Countdown is on for us to be reunited in the same time zone❤️‍🔥."