Chrishell Stause's Professional Organizer Shares the Secrets of Her Glamorous Closet Makeover

Chrishell Stause recently gave her closet a glamorous makeover!

The Selling Sunset star revealed her chic renovation in an Instagram post this week —

and she clearly loves the new space.

"Closet reveal! With renovations on a space or with yourself, it won't be easy- but it will be worth it! You've seen man caves and she sheds…. Welcome to the 🐱Palace 😜😉," she quipped in the caption.

Eryn Donaldson, CEO of The Model Home, is the professional organizer responsible for turning Stause's closet into her dream "palace." The home expert tells PEOPLE how the two collaborated on the vision.

The vanity is certainly a showstopper. Above the all-white centerpiece is a large round mirror that lights up around the perimeter, similar to a life-size ring light.

"Chrishell really wanted to get her makeup and beauty products organized in the most efficient and beautiful way possible. We sorted and categorized everything by like items. We kept most of her everyday items on top of the vanity for easy grab and go access," Donaldson says.

A circular island also adheres to the white and neutral theme and provides a stylish yet functional piece.

"She loves home organization but needed help creating a system that worked best for her," Donaldson says of Stause. "Her organizing style is definitely more visual in the sense that clear and acrylic stacking bins and open organizers are the way to go."

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Even Stause's clothes are organized in this way, displayed in a blend of open shelves and wall-mounted cupboards with glass doors.

"Another thing that she really wanted was a great way to organize and display her jewelry, so she can see everything, and, most importantly, so that her necklaces do not get tangled. We used hanging jewelry organizers for this," Donaldson adds.

Over the island is an opulent, circular chandelier with gold accents. Adding to the luxe design is Stause's floor-to-ceiling shoe shelf that features lights on each level to display every stylish pair.

For Donaldson, organizing the gorgeous space was all about the details. "I organized the purses by color and sorted them by height so they can be easily accessible and displayed in a visually appealing way," she adds.

eryn donaldson

In March 2021, Stause gave PEOPLE an inside look at her overall home renovations.

"I found this place, and I loved it, but it came furnished — so it was one of those things where it was beautiful already, but I never actually took the time to make it my own," she said. "There were just things that, although they were great, they weren't things that I would have chosen for myself. This partnership has been so great because I was able to pick things myself, so it reflects a little more of my personality. I'm in the space a lot so I really wanted to make it my own."

For the update, Stause focused on giving the space a feminine feel with soft blush tones and warm metallic accents.

"I really wanted to embrace the femininity right now," she added. "I just really feel empowered. I think sometimes people look at it as a negative if there's a lot of women that identify with me. But we're businesswomen, we're out here doing it on our own and it's like, let's embrace it! So I went feminine, and I love it. I went with some gold tones, which I really think elevates the whole look. It's very pretty and peaceful."

eryn donaldson

In June 2021, the Dancing with the Stars alum clapped back against reports that assumed that her boss, Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in charge of getting her the Hollywood Hills home. She made it clear that she was her own agent, and made all the boss moves from start to finish.

Stause spoke up about the situation on her Instagram Story, hopping on camera from her office, where she was filming for the new season of Selling Sunset.

"I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it," Stause tells her followers. "And I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it."

"I don't know what happened there," she continues. "I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, give me some credit, thank you."