See Inside Chrishell Stause's Newly Redecorated Home: 'I Really Wanted to Embrace Femininity'

Chrishell Stause finds her clients their perfect property for a living — but now she's finally turning her own house into a dream home.

The soap star-turned-celebrity real estate agent, 39, recently teamed up with TJ Maxx and Marshalls to give her Hollywood Hills home a facelift, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look inside the newly redecorated space.

"I'm so excited just because it's time for a refresh," the Selling Sunset star tells PEOPLE. "Spring is here, and I just feel like it's the perfect time to just lighten things up and really be excited about your home. "We've all been living in it a lot lately [because of the pandemic], and I really wanted to just love it and enjoy the space. I absolutely love what TJ Maxx and Marshalls helped me do. I really just feel like it looks like a breath of fresh air, and that's exactly what I was going for."

Chrishell Stause home Image zoom Chrishell Stause | Credit: Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls

Stause moved into the property in late-2019, after her shocking split from ex-husband Justin Hartley, who suddenly filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November of that year; the divorce was finalized last month.

Chrishell Stause home Image zoom Chrishell Stause | Credit: Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls

"I found this place, and I loved it, but it came furnished — so it was one of those things where it was beautiful already, but I never actually took the time to make it my own," she says. "There were just things that, although they were great, they weren't things that I would have chosen for myself. This partnership has been so great because I was able to pick things myself, so it reflects a little more of my personality. I'm in the space a lot so I really wanted to make it my own."

Chrishell Stause home Image zoom Chrishell Stause | Credit: Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls

For the update, Stause focused on giving the space a feminine feel with soft blush tones and warm metallic accents.

"I really wanted to embrace the femininity right now," she says. "I just really feel empowered. I think sometimes people look at it as a negative if there's a lot of women that identify with me. But we're businesswomen, we're out here doing it on our own and it's like, let's embrace it! So I went feminine, and I love it. I went with some gold tones, which I really think elevates the whole look. It's very pretty and peaceful."

Selling Sunset fans will remember that Stause's colleague and co-star, interior designer and real estate agent Amanza Smith, had a less-than-enthusiastic response to Stause's chandelier when she moved in on season 3 — but she didn't let it put a damper on her interior design dreams.

Chrishell Stause home Image zoom Chrishell Stause's kitchen | Credit: Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls

"We definitely had different views on the chandelier. You will see the chandelier did not go anywhere! I personally love the chandelier, but yes, we disagree on that," Stause says of the modern statement piece.

Because of COVID-19, Smith hasn't visited her friend's newly updated digs yet but Stause says they'll reunite soon. (Indeed, Netflix recently announced the hit reality series was renewed for two more seasons.)

Chrishell Stause home Image zoom Chrishell Stause's home | Credit: Lindy Lin for T.J.Maxx and Marshalls

"I think everyone's working right now to get our vaccines and everything. Hopefully, we're all getting them soon, because I can't wait for that time where I can entertain again and have everyone over to show the house off safely," Stause says of her castmates.