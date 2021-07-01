The Selling Sunset star is announcing her literary debut, a memoir titled Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, exclusively with PEOPLE

Chrishell Stause Will Recount Her 'Crazy Life Journey' in Her First Book Under Construction

Chrishell Stause has had her personal life play out on reality television over the last few years, but the celebrity real estate agent is ready to take control of her narrative.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, is preparing to give fans a glimpse behind the "sold" sign in her first book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have always loved writing and it is an honor to be able to tell my story in this way," Stause says of the memoir. "I've had such a crazy life journey and in the process of finding my voice, I'm hopeful I can inspire others along the way as well."

Her literary debut, which will be published by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, will dive into her Kentucky upbringing, which included periods of homelessness and family's addiction struggles. Stause will also write about achieving her dream of being on a daytime soap, as well as her highly publicized love life, all while dishing out advice on "how to stay resilient and positive no matter how many times life knocks you down."

Chrishell Stause Book Under Construction Credit: Shawn Ferjanec

Stause has starred on the Netflix real estate reality series Selling Sunset since its premiere in 2019. After her ex-husband Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce, the couple's messy split played out on season 3 of the hit show.

"I've had to start over so many times in my life," she told PEOPLE in September. "I always know how to look at the bright side because there's been a lot of dark."

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor has also had to cope with the loss of both of her parents to lung cancer in the past couple of years. "It's almost an ungrievable loss," Stause added, in comparison to her divorce. "The other loss, you can slowly recover and get over. This one just feels like I'm adapting, as opposed to getting over it."

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside Chrishell Stause's Newly Redecorated Home: 'I Really Wanted to Embrace Femininity'

After putting herself back out there, she's more than ready to share her wisdom and her story. "I'm very happy, I'm in such a great place and I'm so grateful for everything," she said. "I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be."