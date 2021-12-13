"The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason," a troll wrote in an Instagram DM to Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause Responds to Commenter Who Says She 'Can't Accomplish Anything Without a Man'

Chrishell Stause is clapping back!

Over the weekend, the 40-year-old Selling Sunset star responded to a commenter, who said the reality star is only successful because of her romantic relationships. (Stause is currently dating Jason Oppenheim and was previously married to actor Justin Hartley.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a since-expired Instagram Story post, which was captured by Entertainment Tonight and E! News, Stause shared a DM she from a troll, which began, "You two faced b----!!" You seriously act like the f----- victim when you're not. We can see right through you! That ugly predator mask you wear isn't going to cut it. You ugly w----!!"

"And now you swear you're the big s--- Bc you're dating Jason! You can't accomplish anything without a man!" the DM continued, referring to the television star's new relationship with Oppenheim — real estate broker and founder of The Oppenheim Group. "The only reason why you're getting listings and selling them is Bc of Jason. And that dream house you got was Bc of Jason."

"You're such a fake and I hope you own up to your s--- and stop holding grudges you miserable b----," the message concluded.

Jason Oppenheimer and chrishell stause Credit: Axelle/Bauer-griffin/Filmmagic

In response to the harsh remarks, Stause wrote over the message: "It would seem I am not the miserable one here Genesis."

"When you are an agent on tv you end up getting so much business you have to refer it out to others Bc there is only so much time in a day," Stause continued. "The days of getting more listings because of rank in the office are long gone."

"But please take a breathe [sic] and have a great day! Thanks for watching!!!!" Stause concluded, before she thanked her fans for sending her love in a follow-up post.

Stause also thanked her followers who came to her defense.

"You guys just flooded my DMs with the nicest messages, and I wasn't posting it for that," the real estate agent said. "It just kind of gave me a laugh. But I really do appreciate it. You guys are just so kind and sweet and I know [there] are way more of you than the trolls. Thank you!"

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Will Recount Her 'Crazy Life Journey' in Her First Book Under Construction

Stause and Oppenheim revealed their romance in July while on a European vacation with some of their Selling Sunset costars. They confirmed they were together when Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their trip, including two photos of herself and Jason, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.

During an interview with Bustle in October, Stause said that she would have preferred her budding relationship remain private, but felt pressure to share the news that she was dating her costar.

"We were about to get outed, so it was either I post it, or somebody else was about to post it," Stause told the outlet of making their relationship Instagram official, while noting that she still wants to keep things relatively low-key.

"I just wanted the freedom to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand," she added. "I knew it was going to be a thing."