Chrishell Stause Found 'Closure' After Ex Justin Hartley Remarried: 'There's No Anger Left'

On season 4 of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause reacts to the news that her ex-husband Justin Hartley remarried

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers of season 4 of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell Stause has moved on.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In season 4 of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix Wednesday, the soap star-turned-celebrity real estate agent reacts to the news that her ex-husband Justin Hartley had remarried.

While out at a restaurant with friends Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Rae Young, Young asks Stause if she had heard that Hartley had tied the knot with his former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Only Revealed Relationship with Jason Oppenheim Because 'We Were About to Get Outed'

"I feel like the world heard that," Stause, 40, tells her colleagues, before adding in a confessional: "My ex-husband Justin is remarried to someone I know from back in the day, pretty well, and a lot of things made sense after finding that out. I wish them the best. You know, I think that it actually, if anything, it felt good to know that. It felt like a little bit of closure."

Stause wed Hartley in 2017 after four years together. In November 2019, he "blindsided" her when he filed for divorce, and her heartbreak was chronicled throughout season 3 of Selling Sunset. Hartley was first linked to Pernas in June 2020, and they got married in May 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 18: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley arrive at Omega San Francisco Grand Opening VIP Celebration at de Young Museum on November 18, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images) Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley | Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

These days, though, Stause seems to be happier than ever.

"Honestly, I've never been in a better place in my career. I really feel empowered of being a different, a better version of myself than I ever have been, and I feel like I found my voice, and I feel like there's no anger left there because now I realize that's not something I wanted for myself. I mean, if he wants to have 50 wives, like, go live your best life because I really feel like I am," Stause adds to Fitzgerald and Young on season 4. "Once you know something wasn't right, whether it was your decision or not, it's like, now… Out with the old, in with the new."

Last fall, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about why it was "painful" Hartley had begun dating Pernas — and how she was ready to start dating again herself.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she said at the time of Hartley's relationship with Pernas. "I'm excited to get back out there. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen."

Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim

Stause recently found love with her Selling Sunset costar (and boss at The Oppenheim Group) Jason Oppenheim. The pair took their romance public in July while on vacation in Capri.