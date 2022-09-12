Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie

"Get you a girl that can do both," Chrishell Stause wrote on Instagram with a side-by-side of her thirst trap and a photo of herself in costume as her more conservative character

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals.

Published on September 12, 2022 03:09 PM
Photo: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Chrishell Stause knows how to get into character.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, gave a sneak peek at her art teacher role in the upcoming Lifetime movie A Rose for Her Grave over the weekend, while also sharing a sexy photo in a skintight white satin dress.

"When being in cargo pants/chinos..?) all week makes u feel like posting a shameless thirst trap. This dress really goes with my lipstick," Stause wrote in the caption. "From fem bot to art teacher. Get you a girl that can do both. Happy Friday!"

Her partner G Flip was one of many to show their appreciation, commenting with a series of heart-eye emojis.

Stause's post comes after PEOPLE confirmed that she iss starring in the new Lifetime film alongside Colin Egglesfield and Laura Ramsey. Based on author Ann Rule's 1993 true-crime book of the same name, the movie is about the infamous serial wife-killer Randy Roth — and the woman who eventually brought him to justice.

Although the celebrity real estate agent is known for her role on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, she admitted last month that real estate isn't her main focus and she hopes to continue acting.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future: 'I've Always Loved Kids'

"As of June, I think I've done seven deals so far in real estate [this year]. It's not a ton of deals. I obviously could be doing a lot more if that were my sole focus, but it isn't," she told W Magazine. "I try to only take the jobs that are going to be filming on the show, or involve people I've worked with in the past.

"I'm actually excited to be able to dip my toe into a little acting and get something in before we go back. I would never be good at a nine-to-five, anyway," Stause added.

