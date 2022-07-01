“I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are,” the Selling Sunset star said in an interview published Thursday

Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her 'Unlocked' Relationship with G Flip: 'There Are No Rules'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

Chrishell Stause is learning to put down her walls thanks to partner G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, opened up about her romance with the Australian musician, 27, in an interview with Vogue published Thursday, explaining to the outlet why the term "unlocked" is the perfect way to describe their relationship.

"It's when they have the key to your heart, but the walls are down and there are no rules or regulations, just love and support," said Stause. "Plus, it ties into real estate, which is actually quite cute!"

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Bridgerton Season 2 & The Queen's Ball Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

When asked what the Under Construction author loves about her relationship with G Flip – who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns – Stause told the magazine, "I think my favorite part is just being around G."

Added the Netflix star: "It's such a mood-lifting experience; if you ever had the pleasure of being in the same room with them, you would quickly see what I mean. I love feeling that endless support of just wanting the other person to be fully who they are."

Though Stause mentioned that she and G Flip "want some different things" – the All My Children alum has spoken openly about wanting kids, while she says "that's not where" the Australian singer is in their life right now – the pair's relationship is something Stause will always cherish.

"It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don't want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes," she said. "Without a doubt, we'll always be in each other's lives, so that feels good. I wouldn't have known that I'm open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes."

Stause and G Flip first went public with their romance during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special five months after splitting with costar and boss, Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May, G Flip shared how they were introduced to Stause.