Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Falling for Someone Who Is Non-Binary

Chrishell Stause is dating singer G Flip and wants to be a "bridge" for fans "open to understanding" gender identities

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her relationship with Australian singer G Flip in the hopes she can help fans better understand gender identity.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, confirmed she is dating G Flip, 27, during the show's fifth season reunion special, which premiered on Netflix on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since then the reality star has faced some questions from fans so, on Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram explaining more about her relationship to give some "context because at this point some of you are confused or worried or all of the things."

"For those that are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies. These two things are often confused," she captioned the video. "There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding."

In the video, she explains that G Flip is non-binary "so their pronouns are they, them."

"Everyone is different but for them, they really feel like they are a mix and they identify on both sides of male, female. So that's one of those things I personally find such a beautiful mix. I think it's probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quickly," Strause says.

The TV realtor says the "Gay 4 Me" singer's personality and heart are what attracted her to them.

"I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this but for me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. Yes, there's that part of you that's what you're attracted to. But for me, I am attracted to masculine energy. And I don't really care what the physical form is," Strause says.

Chrishell Stause g flip Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

"I know this is new for you guys. I understand that it's confusing. But I think it's an act of love to understand that if it's not something that you know of, keeping that curiosity about life and evolving forward," the real estate pro continues.

In the video, Stause also references her past relationship with Selling Sunset costar and Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim, whom she split from in December.

"Like I said on the show, you don't get to choose when you come into someone's life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn't. And that's okay. That doesn't diminish how much love we have for each other –– Jason and I –– and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy."

Selling Sunset Credit: Netflix

"In this current situation with G, it's one of those things that, yes, I wish we are in the same stage of our life and we wanted the same things but that doesn't diminish the deep connection we have made," Stause says.

"And the way that they have opened my eyes to what that future could look like. And I don't know what that will end up looking like but I do feel –– I will always attribute the fact that I have so many more options and things in my future."

Despite her split with Oppenheim she says she hopes fans "see that I'm the same person that you've been following this whole time."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Dating Australian Singer G Flip 5 Months After Jason Oppenheim Split

"I feel like Jason and I, we genuinely want the best for each other. No, he didn't have someone to speak about that he's dating, but that doesn't mean he's not living his best life, as he should."

"It doesn't diminish the fact that we have a real respect and love for each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking of her new relationship and fans' reaction to it she says, "I will never not have the absolute utmost respect for G."