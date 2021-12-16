Chrishell Stause Tells Selling Sunset Blind Date: 'You Were Rude' and 'It Wasn't a Match'

Chrishell Stause commented on an Instagram post from her blind date Robert Drenk asking him to stop tagging her online and accusing him of "acting live a cave man [sic]"

Chrishell Stause is sharing her side of a blind date gone wrong on the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Stause, 40, was set up with Robert Drenk during episode 5 on season 4 of the Netflix hit — but their date turned awkward when Drenk picked up Stause and carried her away while she and her costars were dancing together on a yacht.

Drenk posted an Instagram Wednesday promising to show "what really went down" on Selling Sunset, writing, "I was setup [sic] on a blind date back in June that was filmed for Selling Sunset season 4. My friends [Tarek El Moussa] and [Heather Rae Young] had spoke with [Chrishell Stause] and she was interested in going on a date. I guess Selling Sunset film crew overheard and wanted it for the show."

After Drenk tagged her in the post, Stause (who is currently dating her costar Jason Oppenheim) requested that he stop tagging her online in a lengthy comment, and shared her take on their blind date, which she claimed took place while she was "100% single."

"I would have understood if you were nervous and acted differently because of that," Stause wrote, adding, "I originally enjoyed meeting you until I started to see things I didn't vibe with. But picking me up & then not getting up to let me out was not great."

She continued, "Cameras didn't see but I'm glad you mentioned, then you were also very rude to me when I went to say that it was nice to meet you & say goodbye. I wish you all the best and it sucks this all went so downhill. But tagging me in multiple posts on multiple platforms to trying to defend behavior that isn't defendable isn't it."

She closed her comment by writing, "I was single. You were rude. It wasn't a match. Let's all move on please."

Replying to her response, Drenk wrote that he was "defending [his] position," and accused Stause of "trying to make it seem like I threw off bad vibes." He added that the Selling Sunset star revealed that she had "hooked up" with Oppenheim five days after filming their blind date.

"It's obvious my attempt to sweep you off your feet could not be well received 😂," Drenk wrote. "I don't think you're sincere or honest and I don't appreciate you trying to make me look like someone I'm not."

Stause hit back, "Oh I ASSURE you, if I had hooked up with the entire west coast the next week, nothing you did is what would have swept me off my feet at any point," adding, "you are making yourself look this way by defending acting like a cave man [sic]."

The exchange comes after Stause and Drenk got into another spat about the blind date on Twitter earlier this month. At the time, Drenk claimed, "the real reason the date went sideways from the second I showed up" was because Oppenheim was on the boat. "I guess hiding your man from the man that came to a blind date makes for lots of cringe," he tweeted.

Stause replied, "Oh hi Robert! Jason was not my boyfriend here. In fact that step came much later. But if thinking that makes you feel better about your behavior, I get it," to which Drenk wrote back, "That's not what the internet is saying."

The reality star didn't budge, urging Drenk to "take the L" and telling him, "You never pick up a woman w/o permission & if she wants to leave, refusing to get up to let me out was ridiculous." She admitted, "Jason& [sic] I did hook up in Vegas that weekend actually after he had put it out there but I wasn't sure. Thank you for showing me what I did NOT want."

From there, Drenk claimed Stause was "rude from the first second I stepped on the boat," adding, "If that's how you meet men on dates it explains a lot and trust me I took the W."

Though the disputed date took a turn for the worse, Stause has since found love with Oppenheim, whom she's been dating since this summer. The pair went public with their romance in July, and the Oppenheim Group president and owner confirmed the news to PEOPLE.