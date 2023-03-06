Chrishell Stause Is 'Counting the Hours' Until She Reunites with Partner G Flip in Sweet Instagram

Absence is making Chrishell Stause's heart grow fonder for G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, raved that she's "so proud" of her partner from afar as the Australian musician performed at WorldPride in Sydney over the weekend, where they hosted and performed onstage along with the likes of Kim Petras and Charli XCX.

"Jealous of everyone there! Gutted I couldn't be there bc of work," Stause wrote on her Instagram Story. "Counting the hours till you're back."

G Flip, 28, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared the post to their own story, writing: "Get me on that plane."

G Flip/instagram

The About Us singer has also become a fan of their girlfriend's work, raving to PEOPLE about Stause's role on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, which they revealed they've been binging on flights to and from Australia.

"Every time she comes on screen, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' And she's just so pretty and smiley and gorgeous," said G Flip in January. "I'm so proud of her and her career and her real estate career and how she takes being on a reality TV show because it's hectic."

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

G Flip hinted "maybe" they'll make an appearance on the upcoming sixth season, noting that LGBTQ representation is "a big deal" and "can save lives."

They continued, "Chrishell is a huge superstar. For her to just love me unconditionally and not have any hesitations because of other people's judgment, I love and pride her so much on that."

Stause revealed she was dating G Flip last May during the show's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

G Flip shared the couple's love story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast shortly after. "We met last year at Halloween," they recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip continued. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."