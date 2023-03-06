Chrishell Stause Is 'Counting the Hours' Until She Reunites with Partner G Flip in Sweet Instagram

"Jealous of everyone there!" wrote Chrishell Stause after she missed out on partner G Flip's performance over the weekend at WorldPride in Sydney

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 06:08 PM
Chrishell Stause Misses G Flip
Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Absence is making Chrishell Stause's heart grow fonder for G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, raved that she's "so proud" of her partner from afar as the Australian musician performed at WorldPride in Sydney over the weekend, where they hosted and performed onstage along with the likes of Kim Petras and Charli XCX.

"Jealous of everyone there! Gutted I couldn't be there bc of work," Stause wrote on her Instagram Story. "Counting the hours till you're back."

G Flip, 28, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared the post to their own story, writing: "Get me on that plane."

Chrishell Stause Misses G Flip
G Flip/instagram

The About Us singer has also become a fan of their girlfriend's work, raving to PEOPLE about Stause's role on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, which they revealed they've been binging on flights to and from Australia.

"Every time she comes on screen, I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' And she's just so pretty and smiley and gorgeous," said G Flip in January. "I'm so proud of her and her career and her real estate career and how she takes being on a reality TV show because it's hectic."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion
Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

G Flip hinted "maybe" they'll make an appearance on the upcoming sixth season, noting that LGBTQ representation is "a big deal" and "can save lives."

They continued, "Chrishell is a huge superstar. For her to just love me unconditionally and not have any hesitations because of other people's judgment, I love and pride her so much on that."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future: 'I've Always Loved Kids'

Stause revealed she was dating G Flip last May during the show's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

G Flip shared the couple's love story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast shortly after. "We met last year at Halloween," they recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip continued. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

Related Articles
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Are Still Living Together in Shared L.A. Home After Split
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpbFk1BpejE/. Erin Napier/Instagram; NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ben Napier and Erin Napier attend the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Shirtless Ben Napier Has 'Home Town' Fans Swooning Over Photo Shared by His Wife Erin: 'What a Man'
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Says She Once Snuck Teenage Khloé Kardashian into a Club: 'Your Name Is Betsey Johnson'
Selena Gomez Asks People to ‘Be Kinder’ Amid Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Drama: ‘My Heart Has Been Heavy’
Selena Gomez Asks People to 'Be Kinder' amid Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner Drama: 'My Heart Has Been Heavy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpZd135u6gl/. Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Channels Her High School Style with Blond Bob: 'Bored During Finals'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 06: Mia Wasikowska attends the Sydney premiere of Blueback at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 06, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Mia Wasikowska Says She Is 'Pretty Content' Since Leaving Hollywood: 'It Didn't Suit Me'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 17: Reality TV Personality / Actress Chrishell Stause attends the premiere of Lifetime's "A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on February 17, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Heather Rae El Moussa attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chrishell Stause Praises 'Wonderful' Mom Heather Rae El Moussa After Baby Son's Birth
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail
'Gold Rush' Star Parker Schnabel Battles Major Floods in South America in New Season of 'Parker's Trail'
Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Bryant
Kristin Chenoweth and Fiancé Josh Bryant Step Out for Date Night on Red Carpet in Los Angeles
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Pregnant 'RHOBH' Alum Diana Jenkins Shares Ultrasound of Baby Girl, Will Fly to London for Birth
CARSON, CA - MAY 11: Britney Spears arrives at 102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2013 at The Home Depot Center on May 11, 2013 in Carson, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/WireImage); Britney Spears Calabasas home for sale
Britney Spears Sells Calabasas Home for Millions Less Than She Paid for It Just 9 Months Ago
Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Josh Flagg's Boyfriend? All About Andrew Beyer
Jason Oppenheim Reveals Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk Will Meet His Mom for the First Time on Thanksgiving
'Selling Sunset' Agents Are Having a Lot of 'Interpersonal' Difficulties in Season 6, Jason Oppenheim Says
Erika Jayne at Billboard Women In Music
Erika Jayne Working on a Vegas Show as She Teases New Tunes at Billboard Women in Music Awards
pete davidson, chase sui wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Show Some PDA During Another Hawaiian Getaway
JFK's childhood vacation home in france
$34 Million Villa Where John F. Kennedy's Family Vacationed Listed for Sale — See Inside!