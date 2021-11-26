Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Spend Thanksgiving Helping the Homeless: 'A Cause Close to My Heart'

The Selling Sunset stars spent the holiday at the L.A. Mission, serving hot meals to those in need

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim know the importance of giving back to their community.

Stause, 40, shared on Instagram on Thursday that she and Oppenheim, 44, spent part of their holiday serving hot meals to the homeless while volunteering at the Los Angeles Mission.

"Had such a great day volunteering with @thelamission who hosted such an amazing Thanksgiving for the homeless of LA today," Stause captioned a photo of herself and her Selling Sunset costar and boyfriend. "This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are."

Stause experienced periods of homelessness as a child in Kentucky, a fact she's been open about on her hit Netflix series and will expand upon in an upcoming book, Under Construction.

"The pandemic has forced so many people into a place they never thought they would be. Losangelesmission.org is linked in my stories if you are fortunate enough to be able to help others who aren't," Stause continued in her Instagram post, adding, "Hope you guys have a great Thanksgiving and have tons to be thankful for!"

Stause and Oppenheim shocked fans when they first went public with their relationship in July. However, while chatting with E! News in August, Stause admitted that the pair started dating a couple of months prior to announcing their relationship.

Chrishell Stause Only Revealed Relationship with Jason Oppenheim Because 'We Were About to Get Outed'

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," the All My Children actress explained. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

Prior to getting together with her Oppenheim Group boss, Stause was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, whom she wed in 2017 after four years of dating. Hartley abruptly filed for divorce in 2019, ending the couple's marriage over text, according to Stause. Their divorce was finalized in February, PEOPLE confirmed.

There's no bad blood between the exes, though, as Stause reveals on an episode of Selling Sunset, (season 4 premiered on Netflix on Wednesday).