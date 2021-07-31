Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Romantic Day in Rome After Confirming Relationship

"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," Jason Oppenheim recently told PEOPLE about his Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is enjoying spending time with Jason Oppenheim.

Just days after Stause, 40, went Instagram official with her Selling Sunset costar, 44, the pair were spotted exploring Italy together on vacation.



On Friday, the couple was photographed cozying up to each other and packing on the PDA while visiting Rome's Colosseum and the Roman Forum.



To take their romance public, Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their vacation on Wednesday afternoon, including two photos of the couple, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.



"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in Capri as well for a romantic getaway).

The pair were also joined on the trip by Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, plus model Tina Louise.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are spotted walking hand in hand while visiting the Colosseum and the Roman Forum before packing up and leaving Rome July 30, 2021 Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim | Credit: professor sorcio/MEGA

Jason, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in the Netflix reality series, confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."

Jason, who used to date Fitzergald long before they became Netflix costars, previously told PEOPLE he was unsure about dating a co-worker at the Oppenheim Group, calling a potential relationship with a Selling Sunset star a "big bowl of mess that I don't need to get into."

He added at the time, "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work. So someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."