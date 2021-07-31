Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Enjoy Romantic Day in Rome After Confirming Relationship
"I care about her deeply and we are very happy together," Jason Oppenheim recently told PEOPLE about his Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause is enjoying spending time with Jason Oppenheim.
Just days after Stause, 40, went Instagram official with her Selling Sunset costar, 44, the pair were spotted exploring Italy together on vacation.
On Friday, the couple was photographed cozying up to each other and packing on the PDA while visiting Rome's Colosseum and the Roman Forum.
To take their romance public, Stause posted a series of Instagram photos from their vacation on Wednesday afternoon, including two photos of the couple, one of which showed her planting a kiss on his head.
"The JLo effect," she captioned the post, adding a shrugging emoji (Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently in Capri as well for a romantic getaway).
The pair were also joined on the trip by Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, plus model Tina Louise.
Jason, who is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group real estate firm featured in the Netflix reality series, confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE, saying, "Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."
Stause's rep also confirmed the news, telling PEOPLE, "They are happily together."
Stause split from her ex Justin Hartley in 2019 when he filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. Their split was a central plot point on Selling Sunset season 3, with Stause revealing her ex notified her of the divorce filing over text.
She was previously linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, but the two split in February.
Jason, who used to date Fitzergald long before they became Netflix costars, previously told PEOPLE he was unsure about dating a co-worker at the Oppenheim Group, calling a potential relationship with a Selling Sunset star a "big bowl of mess that I don't need to get into."
He added at the time, "I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work. So someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."
Fitzergald recently told PEOPLE that she is happy for Jason and Stause. "I couldn't be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy," says the real estate agent, who wed husband Romain Bonnet in fall 2019. "Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I'm elated!"