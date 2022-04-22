Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's Relationship Timeline

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim went from friends and coworkers to lovers — then back again.

Selling Sunset fans were delighted when the costars revealed their relationship in July 2021, and even more ecstatic when the show's season 5 trailer teased an inside look at the romance. Oppenheim is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group, the real estate firm at the center of the hit Netflix reality show. However, it wasn't just the Selling Sunset cameras that captured the couple's affection — the pair engaged in PDA on Instagram and didn't shy away from gushing about one another.

Stause previously dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe and was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley until November 2019, when she was reportedly blindsided by his divorce filing. Oppenheim's love life, meanwhile, largely flew under the radar before his relationship with Stause.

Stause and Oppenheim were close friends before becoming romantic, and their Selling Sunset co-stars couldn't have been happier about the pairing. The romance, however, came to an end five months after they first went public. As Stause told PEOPLE in February 2022, she's "extremely proud" of their relationship, and the pair still has a lot of love for each.

From their Instagram debut in Italy to their "bittersweet" split, here's everything you need to know about Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship.

December 2020: Jason Oppenheim says he'd never date a coworker

In late 2020, Oppenheim told PEOPLE that while he was open to finding love, he'd never date a colleague.

"I'm definitely looking for someone that I'm friends with, and that I'm happy with, because I can have stress in my life from work," he said. "So someone I'm relaxed with, happy with, and that's just funny and smart."

Oppenheim, who previously dated Selling Sunset castmate and Oppenheim Group agent Mary Fitzgerald, laughed off the idea of dating a coworker. He also clarified that he dated Fitzgerald before they worked together.

"That's such a big bowl of mess that I don't need to get into," he said. "I've never dated anyone that was working at the Oppenheim Group, and there's no one that I would consider."

July 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make their Instagram debut as a couple

Stause posted an Instagram carousel of photos from her trip to Italy that concluded with two snaps of her and Oppenheim. In one photo, she kissed his head, and in the other, he nuzzles her neck.

Oppenheim and Stause traveled through the Mediterranean with their Selling Sunset co-stars Amanza Smith, Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet, and model Tina Louise (who'd been linked to Brett).

Fitzgerald, who previously dated Jason, couldn't have be more overjoyed for the couple, commenting on Stause's post, "Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!"

Brett was just as thrilled, writing, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

July 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirm their relationship

Oppenheim exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that he and Stause were an item on July 28.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim said. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

A rep for Oppenheim said they got together "recently," while a rep for Stause shared that the pair were "happily together."

July 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim hold hands in Rome

Not long after becoming Instagram official, Stause and Oppenheim were photographed holding hands while walking around Rome. The couple explored the Italian capital, visiting historical sites including the Roman Forum and the Colosseum.

July 2021: Chrishell Stause reveals Jason Oppenheim sent her dozens of birthday bouquets

Stause, who celebrated her 40th birthday on July 21, 2021, updated the caption on an Instagram post from her big day to reveal that Oppenheim was the one responsible for her bouquet collection.

"Thank you SO much for all the birthday love!!! I am overwhelmed and so grateful for all the people in my life!!!," Stause wrote, later adding the update, "****Annnnd now that you guys know…thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim 🥰🥰🥰."

July 2021: Mary Fitzgerald gives Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's romance her seal of approval

Fitzgerald, who married model Romain Bonnet in October 2019, told PEOPLE that she was delighted with her ex-boyfriend's relationship with Stause.

"I couldn't be more excited for them! They are both two of my closest and dearest friends, so I'm over the moon that they're together and make each other so happy," the Selling Sunset star said. "Now Romain and I have our closest friends as a couple to double date with! I'm elated!"

Fitzgerald and Oppenheim dated on and off, even living together and adopting dogs Zelda and Niko, before amicably splitting prior to the start of the Oppenheim Group's Netflix show. The former couple remain close friends, and Fitzgerald said she could tell Oppenheim was crushing on Stause.

"Jason is one of my longest and best friends. We know each other too well for him to be able to hide something like this from me," she said. "I could just tell he was different around Chrishell. "Although I've been very protective and not always approving of other women he's brought around over the last decade, I 100 percent approve of their relationship and immediately gave them both my full support and love."

Fitzgerald also revealed she thought the relationship had long-term potential for the pair. "I think Jason is in a different place now than when we dated, and he's now ready to commit," she explained. "They are also just an incredible match for each other! Jason and I have a very special bond and friendship, but they have chemistry that is meant for more than just friendship."

August 2021: Chrishell Stause flaunts PDA with Jason Oppenheim on Instagram

Stause posted two Instagram Stories with Oppenheim from their European getaway in August. In one snap, Oppenheim was seen doing push-ups with Stause lying on his back with her arms around him.

She captioned the post, "Being tough on the boss." In another, the couple danced closely as Oppenheim clutched a wine glass in one hand. She wrote on the second, "*felt cute. Might delete later," with a laughing emoji.

Stause also publicly responded to some replies to her Stories from followers. "You are 100% getting with him," one user wrote, to which Stause replied, "A real Sherlock Holmes here."

Another follower replied to the snap of Oppenheim doing push-ups, claiming it was "just weird to do with your boss!!" Stause responded, "Who's gonna tell her...?"

August 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim make their red carpet debut

Oppenheim and Stause walked their first red carpet together as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Aug. 16.

Oppenheim sported a partially unbuttoned shirt under a blue jacket and matching pants with brown shoes, while Stause wore a black and silver sparkly minidress with gunmetal heels and dangly earrings.

August 2021: Jason Oppenheim takes Chrishell Stause to dinner with his parents

Later that month, Oppenheim and Stause dined out with Oppenheim's parents, Bennett and Deborah, as well as Oppenheim's twin brother Brett and his girlfriend Tina Louise, on Aug. 19.

The three couples enjoyed a night out at Italian eatery Pace in Los Angeles. Stause and Jason were photographed hugging Bennett and Deborah post-meal.

August 2021: Chrishell Stause reveals she and Jason Oppenheim dated secretly before going public

As it turned out, Stause and Oppenheim were together for two months before they revealed their relationship to the world.

"It's just one of those things. You don't want to share with everybody and get all their opinions before you really know what it is," Stause told E! News. "We really were really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in. People were getting a little savvy to it."

She added, "We made it to a point where we're really happy to share it because we knew exactly what it was, so it's all good."

October 2021: Chrishell Stause pokes fun at her and Jason Oppenheim's height difference

Stause posted a sweet throwback selfie with Oppenheim cuddling up to her during their Italian vacation — and cracked a few jokes about their relationship in the process.

"I like my snacks with a little salt and pepper on them," she captioned the snap, referencing her beau's gray-flecked beard.

Stause hashtagged the photo with "#HeightAintNothingButANumber," poking fun at the couple's height difference. She also tagged the post "#IndependentContractor," a joke about the criticism she faced for dating her boss.

October 2021: Chrishell Stause reveals why she and Jason Oppenheim went public

Stause admitted to Bustle that she and Oppenheim didn't necessarily go public with their romance because they wanted to, but that they were ultimately happy and relieved once they did.

"We were about to get outed, so it was either I post it, or somebody else was about to post it," she explained. "I just wanted the freedom to be able to hold my boyfriend's hand. I knew it was going to be a thing."

The interview also revealed that Oppenheim was keeping racks of clothes in the guest room of Stause's Hollywood Hills home — and that Stause didn't expect the "slow-burn" relationship to happen at all.

"He's always been a very proud bachelor. That's the opposite of what I'm looking for," she admitted. "He always dated these young blonde models. We just were not each other's types … I became best friends with someone platonically before it started to become romantic, so I just think that over time we both were surprised by it."

November 2021: Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause volunteer on Thanksgiving

Stause and Oppenheim gave back for Thanksgiving 2021, spending part of their first holiday together serving meals to people experiencing homelessness.

Stause posted a photo with Oppenheim from the Mission, writing in part, "Had such a great day volunteering with @thelamission who hosted such an amazing Thanksgiving for the homeless of LA today. This is a cause close to my heart and I feel like speaking on it helps dismiss the conventional stereotype some people have of who these people are."

December 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim split

After five months of dating publicly, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 21 that the couple had broken up. Neither Stause nor Oppenheim immediately commented on the split, though Stause said in an interview with E! News published less than a week earlier that things were going well.

In the interview, Stause said it was an "easy transition" from colleagues to partners because "we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together." She added, "I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."

December 2021: Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim officially announce their breakup

That same day, Oppenheim and Stause each released their own statements on Instagram addressing their split.

The statements explained that their decision to break up wasn't because they didn't love one another, but because of their differing plans for the future: Stause wanted children sooner rather than later, while Oppenheim didn't want to start a family right away.

"While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another," Oppenheim wrote. "She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life."

"While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another," he continued. "Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me."

Stause wrote in a since-deleted post of her own, "Jason was and is my best friend. The amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

She continued, "Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best...I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind."

Stause ended her post thanking not just her followers for their support, but also Oppenheim for "the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

December 2021: Chrishell Stause keeps her sense of humor about the split

Days after the couple announced their split, Stause maintained her sense of humor about her relationship with Oppenheim ending. She posted a screenshot of a Selling Sunset fan's message that read, "Hey Chrishell!!! I just finished szn 4 of Selling Sunset and I just gotta say you're my favorite!! I cannot stop thinking abt the ending. Are you and Jason a thing!?! I can't breathe!! Girl I need some answers!!"

The star captioned it with cringe emojis, writing, "Who's gonna tell her? (Although after all the noise, THIS gave me quite the laugh this morning. If you can't laugh at yourself in times like this, it's gonna be a rough ride)."

December 2021: Chrishell Stause poses in a bikini and jokes about wanting a family

While on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for her Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan's birthday on Dec. 28, Stause poked fun at her family planning with a silly thirst trap.

She posted a series of photos of herself in a leopard-print bikini and sunglasses laughing it up at an outdoor shower, writing, "Well these eggs aren't going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣 Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜."

December 2021: Chrishell Stause tries to remain positive post-split

A source close to the reality star told PEOPLE in late December that while Stause was sad about her breakup with Oppenheim, she was "trying really hard to be positive."

"She's upset still. She feels like life has kicked her down quite a few times these past years, and that's been a hard feeling," the source said. "She wants marriage and a family, so the fact that the journey hasn't gone as planned has made her feel like life hasn't always been fair to her. It's like a cycle of happiness, curve ball, happiness, curve ball."

The insider added that Stause is "a positive human by nature and always strives to see the best in people. Despite the public breakups and divorce, she won't let that stop her from living her life and going after what she wants."

February 2022: Chrishell Stause says she's open to raising kids solo

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Stause revealed she's determined to be a mom someday and has considered having a child on her own without a partner.

"We'll see what happens with my future, but I definitely think that I'm keeping all my options open," she said, adding that she'd still love to find the right person to start a family with.

"I would love for that to happen, but if it doesn't, I feel like I can do it on my own. That's something that seems scary," she admitted, "but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."

Stause also revealed that while she and Oppenheim's romantic relationship was over, they remain close and still have a great deal of love between them.

"I know Jason is so proud of me and we love each other so much," she told PEOPLE, reiterating that her and Oppenheim's differences on whether to have kids was ultimately their dealbreaker.

"You can't talk out this problem. It's just something that, it is what it is," she said. "I will say it's a relationship I'm really extremely proud of. I think that we entered and left it with so much respect and love for each other."

April 2022: The Selling Sunset season 5 trailer drops

Months after their split, the early days of Stause and Oppenheim's relationship were highlighted in the Selling Sunset Season 5 trailer. Cameras followed the couple through their vacation in Greece and Italy, where they first revealed their romance, with Oppenheim saying in one snippet that he was "in love."

In another scene, Stause discussed her relationship with Oppenheim, saying, "I think it's going well."

Other Selling Sunset stars commented on the relationship in the trailer, with Fitzgerald saying she hopes the pair will tie the knot, while others were less celebratory of the new couple. In one scene, Maya Vander and Christine Quinn discussed a possible conflict of interest with Stause and Oppenheim's relationship, with Quinn questioning if their romance was the reason she was getting less real estate listings.

"It is risky when you're in an office and you're obviously dating your boss," Vander said.

April 2022: Jason Oppenheim tells PEOPLE he still loves Chrishell Stause after their split

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on April 22, Oppenheim revealed he's not looking forward to reliving the beginning of his relationship with Stause on Selling Sunset season 5.

"It's almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video," he said. "Why would you want to do that?

Oppenheim called the split his "most difficult for sure" and said he's still processing the breakup.