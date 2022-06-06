"We're really in a healthy place and in a really good place. It feels good," Oppenheim told PEOPLE at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival

Jason Oppenheim Had 'a Great Time' with Ex Chrishell Stause and Her New Partner G Flip at MTV Awards

Jason Oppenheim attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Chrishell Stause, and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jason Oppenheim is feeling good after hanging out with his ex Chrishell Stause and her new love.

At the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango Festival, Oppenheim spoke with PEOPLE about his friendship with his recent ex-girlfriend and current costar, Stause.

"It's, it's great. It really is," he told PEOPLE of their relationship status. "We just…were at the MTV awards together and just had a great time with her and her significant other."

Stause, who announced her romance with Australian musician G Flip in May, split from Oppenheim after five months of dating in December. But despite the end-of-year breakup, both Selling Sunset stars seem to be taking the high road.

Oppenheim and Stause both attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED and sat with their other Netflix castmates. MTV even posted a sweet video on Instagram of Oppenheim, Stause and G Flip laughing and embracing in a group hug. In the video, Stause hilariously looked at the camera and said "What is happening?"

While Selling Sunset won the Best Docu-Reality Series, Chrishell snagged an award for herself: Best Reality Star.

When she accepted the award, she expressed how thankful she was for the positive response she received after making her new romance public.

Tayshia Adams, Heather Rae El Moussa, Skyler Wakil, Emma Hernan, Adam DiVello, Chrishell Stause, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Vanessa Villela and Brett Oppenheimattend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV

After thanking people involved with the show, she said, "Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality. I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go."

She added, "Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it."

Chrishell Stause and partner G Flip at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED Credit: G Flip Instagram

G Flip, who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, was clearly proud of Stause as well.

They posted a video on their Instagram Story of Stause smiling and posing with her award while at the show. Alongside the video, they wrote "winner winner v proud❤️ 🌈."

Stause was up against Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Challenge), Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Willow Pill (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) for the prize.

Earlier this month, the real estate agent celebrated Pride Month by dancing to Lizzo's viral hit "About Damn Time" in an Instagram reel that featured a festive rainbow frame. "#HappyPrideMonth 🌈," she captioned the post.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

G Flip commented on her post, writing "YAYYYYY 🌈🌈🌈🥰🥰🥰." Stause responded with a lipstick kiss emoji.

Oppenheim also showed his support in the comment section. "Love this," he wrote.