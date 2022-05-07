Chrishell Stause Is Living with Australian Singer G Flip, Says Source

Chrishell Stause confirmed she is dating G Flip during the Season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset that premiered on Netflix Friday

It looks like things are moving fast with Chrishell Stause and G Flip.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, is living with the Australian singer, 27, amid their budding romance, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Chrishell moved them in," the source says of G Flip, referring to Stause's Los Angeles home, which she paid for in part by selling her wedding ring from ex Justin Hartley.

In an Instagram carousel shared last month, G Flip appears to be posing outside of Stause's home, which has been featured on the hit Netflix series. Wearing a suit, tuxedo-style platform shoes and sunglasses, G Flip sticks out their tongue in the first snap and poses with a wine glass in the others.

"Here is me in a suit. Shameless plug to my cousin @enolanmelbourne who makes the dopest suits out 😎 go buy 100's of them. Styled by @brittoffduty & @theelectricferntree," G Flip captioned the series of photos, setting the location as "IN A SUIT."

"❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Stause wrote in the comments section, to which the "Gay 4 Me" singer replied, "🥰🥰."

Stause also shared a couple of Instagram snaps, seemingly in the same spot as G Flip's post, last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The real estate pro confirmed on the show's fifth season reunion special Friday that she is dating G Flip after moderator Tan France asked if she was seeing anyone special.

Chrishell Stause g flip Credit: Chrishell Stause/instagram

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Revealing how they connected, she continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Sharing a snippet of the music video for "Get Me Outta Here" (which the singer said on Instagram will drop May 13), the shot sees Stause dancing in a convenience store and sharing a kiss with G Flip.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Says Jason Oppenheim Split Was 'Bittersweet' But They Still 'Love Each Other'

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," the reality star added.

G Flip hails from Melbourne and is known for their songs "GAY 4 ME," "Lover" and "Drink Too Much."