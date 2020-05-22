Chrishell Stause Is ‘Doing a Lot Better’ After Justin Hartley Split, Says Selling Sunset Costar

Chrishell Stause is staying strong and moving on.

Last November, PEOPLE confirmed the Selling Sunset star, 38, and Justin Hartley, 43, split after two years of marriage when the This Is Us actor suddenly filed for divorce.

Today, though, "she's doing a lot better," says Stause's Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald.

"She's such a strong woman, I wouldn't have been able to go through it like she did in the public eye, but she's very strong, and she's just so down-to-earth and a trustworthy person, which is hard to find here in L.A.," says Fitzgerald.

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Steve Granitz/WireImage

Back in December, a source provided some insight on the shocking divorce.

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source told PEOPLE at the time. “Chrishell had been in other serious relationships in the past ... and didn’t take them further because she was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once."

The insider added, "It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever."

Image zoom Lindy Lin/NETFLIX

The second season of Selling Sunset drops Friday, May 22. In addition to a behind-the-scenes look at splashy Los Angeles real estate and office rivalries at luxury brokerage The Oppenheim Group, the new episodes find Stause's friendship with Fitzgerald growing.

"She and I confide in each other a lot and I'm glad I could be there for her. She's been there for me when I go through ups and downs," Fitzgerald adds. "We've got each other's back."

The finale episode also has viewers clamoring for more, with a surprise teaser for season 3 being revealed — in which the demise of Stause and Hartley's relationship appears to be at the center of the drama.

The finale episode ends with a black screen before displaying the words "still to come." It then cuts to highlights from the upcoming season — including news coverage of Stause and Hartley's divorce — and Stause in tears.