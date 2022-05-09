"F— houses do ink," G Flip wrote to girlfriend Chrishell Stause after the Selling Sunset star announced their budding relationship last week on the Netflix reality show's season 5 reunion special

Chrishell Stause Gives G Flip a Tattoo After Announcing New Relationship: 'Found My New Calling'

Chrishell Stause might be in for a career change.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, showed off her tattoo art skills Sunday as she gave her new partner G Flip some ink on their leg after announcing the pair's budding relationship last week. "F— houses do ink," G Flip, 27, captioned photos of the session.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Found my new calling. Might open up a new shop," Stause wrote in the comments section.

The tattoo features a red lipstick kiss with the words "GET ME OUTTA HERE" in some very uneven handwriting, referencing the title of the song for which they met while filming a music video.

Stause previously revealed her new romance with the "extremely talented" Australian musician (born Georgia Flipo) — who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns — last week during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion on Netflix.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause explained on the reunion, adding: "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

They shared a clip of the "Get Me Outta Here" music video, which premieres May 13, showing the pair dancing around a convenience store and sharing a kiss.

"It was so much fun, we had such a blast. Not everyone's going to be ready for it, but I think it's great. I think it's amazing, the song is amazing," Stause added.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Says Jason Oppenheim Split Was 'Bittersweet' But They Still 'Love Each Other'

Although it's unclear when the pair began dating, a source told PEOPLE that the celebrity real estate agent is living with G Flip in Stause's Los Angeles home, which she bought in part by selling her wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley.