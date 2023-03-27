Chrishell Stause and Partner G Flip Share Sweet Moment Before Glam Night Out: 'Aren't Ya Just the Cutest'

Chrishell Stause and G Flip stepped out in full glam for a big night with the Selling Sunset cast.

In an Instagram gallery posted by the Netflix reality star on Sunday, Stause, 41, donned a metallic purple and black mini dress with silver heels, while the Australian singer, 28, rocked a red, double-breasted suit with a silver chain and black platform shoes.

In one photo, the pair walked hand in hand while Stause beamed at her partner.

Stause captioned the post with a nod to her romance with G Flip: "In a world of chaos, find the person that makes you calm."

G Flip also commented on the post, writing of their partner, "Aren't ya just the cutest" with a red heart emoji.

Stause showed off her full look— including some daring cut-outs — in other snaps.

The real estate pro celebrated the festivities in her Instagram Story as well, reposting a photo from Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan. The image featured newcomer Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani along with Stause and G Flip.

"New office party" Stause wrote over the image.

The moment comes after Stause commemorated one year of dating her partner with a sweet Instagram tribute.

In the photo, G Flip is smiling and holding a huge bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, G Flip, 28, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared a picture of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future: 'I've Always Loved Kids'

G Flip also had a sweet message for Stause on International Women's Day. In celebration of the holiday, she posted a touching tribute to Stause and the pair's relationship on their Instagram Story.

"Happy international women's day to this beautiful woman," G Flip wrote in the caption. "Such a boss, so caring and loving, has the highest pain tolerance known to human kind, has loved me proudly and unconditionally even though she knew it would bring a lot of noise and opinions to her life."

They continued: "Always down for a good time and you could dress her in a plastic bag and she'd make it look hot. YEAH BABY"

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Stause first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said when asked by host Tan France if she was seeing anyone. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

Stause's new relationship came five months after her split from her boss and costar on the hit Netflix series, Jason Oppenheim, who is now dating model Marie-Lou Nürk.