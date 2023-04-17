Chrishell Stause and G Flip Adorably Recreate Loved Up Red Carpet Moment at Home in Their Pajamas

The Selling Sunset star and her musician partner found a creative way to pass the time during the Love Is Blind delay

By
Published on April 17, 2023 02:33 PM
Chrishell Stause and GFlip Get Cozy While Waiting for Love Is Blind
Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Chrishell Stause and G Flip found a fun way to pass the time during the Love Is Blind delay!

While waiting for Netflix to air the season 4 reunion — which eventually started after a more-than-75 minute delay — the cute couple reenacted pose-for-pose their recent appearance on the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet.

"What we did while waiting for the #LoveIsBlind reunion," Stause, 41, wrote alongside a video in her Instagram Stories.

In the clip, the Selling Sunset star and the Australian musician wore cute pjs — decidedly more comfy attire than the red minidress and white suit they respectively wore on the March red carpet — and jokingly mugged for the camera. In the clip's final moments, they burst out laughing as they fell together out of the camera frame.

The Days of Our Lives alum and her partner met in October 2021 and have been very open about their romance since making their relationship public last May.

G Flip, who identifies as non-binary, initially asked Stause to be in one of their music videos, and the real estate agent jumped at the opportunity.

G Flip and girlfriend Chrishell Stause arrive at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Since then, the couple has posted PDA-filled pictures on social media, and even given each other tattoos.

At the GLAAD event in March, Stause posted an Instagram Story with a cute boomerang of the two all glammed up for the ceremony, followed by a video of them dancing and singing along to The Pussycat Dolls' "When I Grow Up" at the event.

On G Flip's Story, the "GET ME OUTTA HERE" singer showed off the massive platform boots they were going to wear and added, "I'm going from wearing no heels ever to this." Later in another close-up video of their shoes, they were becoming familiar with the pains of fancy footwear, writing, "30 minutes in, how do y'all do this."

Their appearance came two weeks after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary together on March 15.

They both shared touching tributes on social media in honor of the milestone.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside a photo of her partner posing with a huge bouquet of red roses.

G Flip also posted a shot of their girlfriend with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

