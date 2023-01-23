Lifestyle Home Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale "Thank you ... for letting us play!" Chrishell Stause wrote after she and partner G Flip attended a screening party for The L Word: Generation Q season 3 finale, in which they had a cameo By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 10:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram Chrishell Stause and G Flip have taken their relationship to the next level: Showtime. As the couple played themselves in a cameo on this weekend's season 3 finale of The L Word: Generation Q, they celebrated the episode at a watch party Sunday night with cast, fans and fellow special guest star, pop breakout Fletcher. "Thank you @sho_thelword @showtime for letting us play! Gigi for next season of #SellingSunset," Stause, 41, joked in the caption of a realtor character (portrayed by Sepideh Moafi), whom she mentions in the scene. Chrishell Stause Reveals She Wore a Disguise to Go Undetected in the Crowd at Partner G Flip's Concert She and G Flip, 28, posed for photos at the event with Fletcher, 28, as well as season 3 star and scene partner Paula Andrea Placido. G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also shared a video from the watch party of the couple and the crowd reacting to their scene. "Babies on TV," they wrote with the clip. In one behind-the-scenes throwback photo, the couple sat outside their adjoining trailer. They posed with star Jacqueline Toboni in another. gflip/instagram Stause's Selling Sunset costar and fellow Oppenheim Group realtor Emma Hernan raved in the comments section: "Omg THIS IS SO COOL!!!! You guys are my favs #couplegoals" The celebrity real estate agent and actress revealed she was dating the Australian musician last May during the Netflix reality show's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE." RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future: 'I've Always Loved Kids' G Flip shared their love story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast shortly after. "We met last year at Halloween," they recalled. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip continued. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."