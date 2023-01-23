Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale

"Thank you ... for letting us play!" Chrishell Stause wrote after she and partner G Flip attended a screening party for The L Word: Generation Q season 3 finale, in which they had a cameo

Published on January 23, 2023 10:10 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Photo: Chrishell Stause/instagram

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have taken their relationship to the next level: Showtime.

As the couple played themselves in a cameo on this weekend's season 3 finale of The L Word: Generation Q, they celebrated the episode at a watch party Sunday night with cast, fans and fellow special guest star, pop breakout Fletcher.

"Thank you @sho_thelword @showtime for letting us play! Gigi for next season of #SellingSunset," Stause, 41, joked in the caption of a realtor character (portrayed by Sepideh Moafi), whom she mentions in the scene.

She and G Flip, 28, posed for photos at the event with Fletcher, 28, as well as season 3 star and scene partner Paula Andrea Placido.

G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also shared a video from the watch party of the couple and the crowd reacting to their scene. "Babies on TV," they wrote with the clip.

In one behind-the-scenes throwback photo, the couple sat outside their adjoining trailer. They posed with star Jacqueline Toboni in another.

gflip instagram stories https://www.instagram.com/stories/gflip/3021998295741755359/
gflip/instagram

Stause's Selling Sunset costar and fellow Oppenheim Group realtor Emma Hernan raved in the comments section: "Omg THIS IS SO COOL!!!! You guys are my favs #couplegoals"

The celebrity real estate agent and actress revealed she was dating the Australian musician last May during the Netflix reality show's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause's Partner G Flip Says They 'Definitely' See Children in Their Future: 'I've Always Loved Kids'

G Flip shared their love story on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast shortly after. "We met last year at Halloween," they recalled.

"We were both with our ex-partners then ... And then, we obviously separated from our partners, and we just started talking and stuff," G Flip continued. "We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes."

