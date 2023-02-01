Chrishell Stause and G Flip Recall 'Heavy' Early Days of Romance: 'An Unbelievable Flood of Trolling'

The couple shared a closer look at the early days of their love story with Vogue Australia

By
Julia Moore
Julia Moore

Julia Moore is a digital news writer at PEOPLE. She recently received a Bachelor's in in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and has been an avid PEOPLE reader for years.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 1, 2023 12:04 PM
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have revealed more about the beginnings of their whirlwind romance.

In conversation with Vogue Australia published Wednesday, the couple opened up about their first kiss, finding love and G Flip's upcoming appearance on Selling Sunset.

"Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," the non-binary Australian musician revealed of the pair's first kiss, which happened at a party at Stause's home in February 2022.

For Stause, 41, who said she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!," the kiss didn't necessarily mark the start of something with the 28-year-old musician, whose full name is Georgia Claire Flipo.

She had kissed friends before, she said, and "had no issue doing something like that," but she didn't think she "could have a meaningful relationship" with someone like Flipo.

Though she was unsure, Strause said she felt an attraction to the "Get Me Outta Here" singer, which started to change her outlook on dating. "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

At the time, Stause was in talks to star in a dating show — and to find love with a man — but she and Flipo were casually seeing each other. "I was not letting myself fall too hard because I'm like, 'I'm gonna have to say goodbye to Chrishell and let her go find her person on this dating show that she's already signed up for,' " Flipo said.

It was stressing out the Selling Sunset star, too, who told Vogue Australia she was "falling in love with G, but we were both playing it kind of cool."

"I feel like you get to an age and you're supposed to know it all by then, but there is no age where you know it all, because you're always evolving," Stause said. "And this is the perfect example of a relationship that a few years ago I wouldn't have thought was possible."

In the end, she turned down the dating show. She had already found love at home.

Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

A few months later, Stause confirmed her relationship with Flipo during the Selling Sunset reunion. In the aftermath of her revealing her first queer relationship, there was an onslaught of social media attention on them both, they told Vogue Australia.

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause said. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

In the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix series, Flipo will make her debut appearance on the show.

"We could have kept everything quiet," they said, before Stause finished their sentence. "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
Wendell Teodoro/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, Flipo told PEOPLE that they and Stause both have a sense of "emotional maturity" that makes their relationship strong.

"I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect," they said at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. "And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

"She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart," they gushed. "And I admire her and love her so much."

Related Articles
PELONIS PTH15A2BGB 1500W Fast Heating Space Heater
Amazon Shoppers Swear This Space Heater Keeps You 'Toasty' in the Winter, and It's 31% Off Now
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner,
This Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Is 52% Off Right Now — and Shoppers Say Their Floors 'Have Never Been Cleaner'
Neil Lane wedding
Celebrity Jeweler Neil Lane Shares a Look Inside His 'Inspired' L.A. Home
Simon Helberg L.A. Home for Sale
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!
Savannah Guthrie tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!
Seth Rogen Houseplant
Seth Rogen Says Wife Lauren Miller 'Held My Hand' in Creating Cannabis-Inspired Brand Houseplant
Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover Tout
I'm an Editor Who Spends Hours Online Shopping — and This Duvet Cover Is the Only One I Recommend
Big Blanket Co Original Stretch Tout
This Oversized Blanket Is So Popular, It Sold Out in Under 12 Hours — but It's in Back Stock Now at Amazon
Julia Fox showing off her NYC apartment via TikTok
Julia Fox Dismisses Critics of Her Modest N.Y.C. Apartment, Says it Provides 'a Sense of Normalcy' for Her Son
Michael Imperioli NYC Home
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
ORROENS Legging Organizer for Closet tout
Shoppers Use These 'Amazing' Space-Saving Hangers to Hold Up to 24 Pairs of Leggings at a Time
BEDSURE Fleece Blanket Oversized Blanket Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say This King-Size Fleece Blanket Eliminates the 'Tug-of-War' for Sheets at Night
MZOIMZO Bed Pillows Tout
Amazon Shoppers 'Never Thought' a Pillow Could Be So Soft Until They Tried This One — and It's 30% Off
Chrishell Stause and G Flip at the ARIA Awards
G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'
Everyday Essentials
Whoa! This Secret Amazon Section Is Loaded with Home Essentials on Sale — Up to 59% Off
amazon small rug roundup tout
6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog