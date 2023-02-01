Chrishell Stause and G Flip Recall 'Heavy' Early Days of Romance: 'An Unbelievable Flood of Trolling'

Chrishell Stause and G Flip have revealed more about the beginnings of their whirlwind romance.

In conversation with Vogue Australia published Wednesday, the couple opened up about their first kiss, finding love and G Flip's upcoming appearance on Selling Sunset.

"Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," the non-binary Australian musician revealed of the pair's first kiss, which happened at a party at Stause's home in February 2022.

For Stause, 41, who said she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!," the kiss didn't necessarily mark the start of something with the 28-year-old musician, whose full name is Georgia Claire Flipo.

She had kissed friends before, she said, and "had no issue doing something like that," but she didn't think she "could have a meaningful relationship" with someone like Flipo.

Though she was unsure, Strause said she felt an attraction to the "Get Me Outta Here" singer, which started to change her outlook on dating. "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

At the time, Stause was in talks to star in a dating show — and to find love with a man — but she and Flipo were casually seeing each other. "I was not letting myself fall too hard because I'm like, 'I'm gonna have to say goodbye to Chrishell and let her go find her person on this dating show that she's already signed up for,' " Flipo said.

It was stressing out the Selling Sunset star, too, who told Vogue Australia she was "falling in love with G, but we were both playing it kind of cool."

"I feel like you get to an age and you're supposed to know it all by then, but there is no age where you know it all, because you're always evolving," Stause said. "And this is the perfect example of a relationship that a few years ago I wouldn't have thought was possible."

In the end, she turned down the dating show. She had already found love at home.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

A few months later, Stause confirmed her relationship with Flipo during the Selling Sunset reunion. In the aftermath of her revealing her first queer relationship, there was an onslaught of social media attention on them both, they told Vogue Australia.

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause said. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

In the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix series, Flipo will make her debut appearance on the show.

"We could have kept everything quiet," they said, before Stause finished their sentence. "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

Wendell Teodoro/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Saturday, Flipo told PEOPLE that they and Stause both have a sense of "emotional maturity" that makes their relationship strong.

"I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect," they said at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. "And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

"She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart," they gushed. "And I admire her and love her so much."