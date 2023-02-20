Chrishell Stause Shares Sweet Red Carpet Moment with Partner G Flip at Premiere of Her Lifetime Movie

Chrishell Stause is celebrating the release of her new movie with her partner, G Flip, by her side.

The couple stepped out on the red carpet together for the premiere of A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story Sunday night. The Selling Sunset star, 41, posted a carousel of photos from the evening, celebrating her lead role in the Lifetime movie with her friends and family.

"Thank you to everyone who came to support last night-I have the best friends!" she wrote in the caption.

G Flip, in a double breasted gray suit and white dress shirt, held their partner's hand as they posed together on the carpet. Chrishell wore a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress in teal and metallic heels for the big night.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

After meeting in October 2021, the former soap star and the Australian musician went public with their relationship in May 2022. Stause confirmed they were an item on the Selling Sunset reunion, sharing she was seeing someone special.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," Stause said on the reunion. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

The two have been sharing bits of their relationship on Instagram since, including a sweet tribute Stause posted for G Flip's birthday in September.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

Stause and her partner also celebrated Halloween together, dressing up as each other for their costumes. While Stause sported her partner's signature baggy jeans, tank top and trucker hat, G Flip wore the opposite and posed in a tight dress.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN😆😅🤣," Stause wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "We loved all the legends tagging us in your costumes so we decided to just go as each other 😆🤣 I cried laughing more times than I can count yesterday."

Most recently, G Flip shared a glimpse into their relationship with PEOPLE at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles.

"She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart. And I admire her and love her so much," they said.