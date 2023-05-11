Chrishell Stause Shares Video of Elvis Impersonator Singing During Her Wedding to G Flip: Watch

Chrishell Stause and G Flip had a special guest at their wedding ceremony.

The Selling Sunset star, 41, shared a glimpse inside the pair's nuptials on her Instagram Story Wednesday, revealing that an Elvis impersonator provided the soundtrack for their special day.

In a video, the impersonator can be seen singing and wearing mirrored shades, a purple shirt and flared dark gray jeans as people cheered in the background. The backdrop of the clip is the same as a picture that showed the couple married at the end of an Instagram Reel shared by Stause that same night.

The now-married couple were framed by draped white material, flowers and a chandelier, with Stause wearing a white dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers as she embraced G Flip, 28, who wore a black blazer, pants and white sneakers.

PEOPLE confirmed that Stause and the Australian musician had tied the knot on Wednesday.

Stause's Reel also featured video snippets of her and G Flip enjoying time together. "Love doesn't always go as planned… Sometimes it's immeasurably better," the actress captioned the post.

The song featured on the reel is G Flip's new song that they wrote about Stause, titled, "I'll Be Your Man."

"They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them," a source told PEOPLE of the pair.

Many of Stause's Selling Sunset costars were quick to congratulate the pair on their happy news.

Stause's ex Jason Oppenheim commented on the Reel, "I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!"

Heather Rae El Moussa simply commented three red love heart emojis, while Emma Hernan said, "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍😍."

G Flip also took the opportunity to gush about their partner and married life in the comments section, writing, "My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹 You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x."

Soon after the news was revealed, G Flip shared a TikTok of the pair with the caption, "While our phones are absolutely blowing up right now this is what we are actually doing 😂 @Chrishell.Stause."

Stause then shared the clip on her Instagram Story and thanked the couple's fans for their well-wishes.

"THANK YOUUUU for all the supportive messages!!! Will get to them very soon! Very busy 🤪," she wrote.

The couple first met on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating Oppenheim, 46, and G Flip was also in a relationship.

In May 2022, Stause confirmed her new romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion episode, five months after she split from Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them," she said during the episode. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

She continued, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 15.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo of the pair, as G Flip shared a picture of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."