Chrishell Stause and G Flip Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary: '365 Days Adoring You'

Chrishell Stause and G Flip are celebrating their love.

On Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, commemorated one year dating her partner with a sweet Instagram tribute.

In the photo, G Flip is smiling and holding a huge bouquet of red roses in a glass vase.

"❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 ❤️‍🔥 Our first year is gonna be hard to beat, but here's to trying! I love you babyyyyy 🥰 Happy anniversary @gflip," Stause wrote alongside the photo.

Meanwhile, G Flip, 28, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared a picture of Stause at a party wearing a white off-the-shoulder corset and black satin trousers with the caption, "365 days adoring you ❤️ @chrishellstause."

The Netflix star first confirmed she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special that aired in May 2022. "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said when asked by host Tan France if she was seeing anyone. "And they are an extremely talented musician."

G Flip. Chrishell Stause/instagram

Stause's new relationship came five months after her split from her boss and costar on the hit Netflix series, Jason Oppenheim, who is now dating model Marie-Lou Nürk.

The couple discussed the early days of their romance during an interview with Vogue Australia last month, including how they first met on Halloween in 2021 and their first kiss.

Chrishell Stause. G Flip/instagram

"Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," the "Get Me Outta Here" singer revealed to Vogue of the pair's first kiss, which happened at a party at Stause's home in February 2022.

G Flip is set to appear in the upcoming sixth season of Selling Sunset. When discussing being featured on the show they said, "We could have kept everything quiet..." Stause then finished their sentence adding, "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

Stause opened up about the onslaught of social media attention on them both.

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause added. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Despite social media naysayers, G Flip told PEOPLE in January that the duo both have a sense of "emotional maturity" that makes their relationship strong.

"I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect," G Flip said. "And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

They added: "She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart. And I admire her and love her so much."