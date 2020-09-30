Chrishell Stause Reveals She Froze Her Eggs: ‘I Hope’ Motherhood ‘Is Still a Possibility’

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age," the Selling Sunset star tells PEOPLE

Chrishell Stause is preparing to start a family — eventually.

“I have taken the steps to freeze my eggs,” the Selling Sunset star, 39, reveals exclusively in the new issue of PEOPLE.

The real estate agent explained that she made the decision in order to take some pressure off herself and a potential future partner when it comes to starting a family within a certain time frame. "I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”

Her choice comes at a transitional time in Stause's life.

In November 2019, the soap actress turned reality star was ″blindsided″ when ex Justin Hartley filed for divorce and, she said, ended their marriage over a text message. The fallout from their split played out on season 3 of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,″ Stause says. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."

These days, she is settled into her new bachelorette pad and has a new role (dancer!) as she competes for the Mirrorball Trophy on the new season of Dancing with the Stars with pro Gleb Savchenko.

Stause reveals was actually preparing to freeze her eggs when she joined the DWTS cast.

″I was in the middle of the process when DWTS approached me. So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show,″ she says.

″Maybe I could blame that on my less than stellar tango!″ she says with a laugh. ″Just kidding — I will always suck at the tango.″

Nearly a year since her surprise split, Stause is ready to move on.

“Everything happens for a reason,″ she says. ″I’m grateful for the twists and the turns, as painful as they’ve been."

Hartley and Stause met via a castmate on Days of Our Lives, on which they both appeared, and started dating in 2013. He proposed in July 2016 and the couple tied the knot in October 2017 in front of 75 friends and family members at Malibu’s Calamigos Ranch.

In July, Stause filed to have her maiden name restored.