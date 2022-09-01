Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star: 'That Was Insanity'

Chrishell Stause isn't happy with one of her Selling Sunset co-stars during filming for season 6.

On Wednesday, Stause, 41, shared two Instagram Stories calling out an unnamed cast member on the Netflix reality series for what she described as a "transparent" effort to get more time on camera.

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow," the real estate agent star wrote in the first Story, which featured a beachside home backdrop and clown emojis. "That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it."

Stause then wrote a follow-up Story featuring just text in which she further explained the behavior in question.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩," she wrote, including eye roll emojis. "If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle."

"But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you," Stause continued.

She then directly addressed her followers and explained, it will be obvious "who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins," when season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's unclear exactly who Stause has developed a feud with as Selling Sunset films its upcoming season. Christine Quinn, with whom Stause has had conflicts in the past, is not returning for season 6 or 7, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in August.

The series added two new cast members in August: longtime Oppenheim Group agent Nicole Young as well as model and real estate agent Bre Tiesi.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"I'm a whole personality," Tiesi, who recently welcomed a baby with Nick Cannon, told PEOPLE in August about what she expects to bring to the series. "For anyone that's followed me, they know I'm a hate it or love it kind of gal. I'm definitely bringing my full personality. It's gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama."

Young, for her part, told PEOPLE in August that she was originally included in the main cast of Selling Sunset's first season before backing out.

"Originally, I was a part of the main cast," Young said. "Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

Netflix renewed Selling Sunset for two more seasons in June.

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for season 6 of Selling Sunset.