Chrishell Stause 'Definitely Still Thought [She] Was Straight' When She Met G Flip, Despite Kissing Friends

Chrishell Stause is opening up about a revelation she had after meeting her now-partner G Flip.

In an interview the couple did with Vogue Australia published Wednesday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed she "definitely still thought [she] was straight" when she and the Australian musician shared their first kiss.

The moment happened at a party at Stause's L.A. home in February 2022. "Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip, 28, recalled of the fateful night.

Stause added that she "definitely still thought [she] was straight at that party!"

The former soap star shared that she had previously kissed friends, but says it had been "more for the guys' reaction." She continues, "I had no issue doing something like that, but in my head I [didn't think I] could have a meaningful relationship with somebody …"

Though she was unsure, Stause said she felt an attraction to the "Get Me Outta Here" singer, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, and that started to change her outlook on dating. "[It] opened my brain up to the fact that I'm attracted to energy, not whatever physical thing that people have in their head. I don't have a type."

The luxury real estate agent confirmed her relationship with G Flip during Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion special in May.

Days later, Stause spoke candidly about her budding romance with the "Gay 4 Me" singer.

"For those [who] are open to learning (you're awesome) sex is anatomical and gender is how someone identifies," Stause wrote in the caption of the post. "These two things are often confused. There are many more qualified people to speak on this but maybe I can be the bridge to those of you open to understanding."

In the video, Stause also referenced her past relationship with Oppenheim Group founder and her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, from whom she split in December 2021.

"Like I said on the show, you don't get to choose when you come into someone's life. As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with] the same things it didn't. And that's okay. That doesn't diminish how much love we have for each other — Jason and I — and how much we want each other to genuinely be happy," she said.

During the reunion special in May, Stause revealed, "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them," Stause said. "And they are an extremely talented musician."