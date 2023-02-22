Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Josh Flagg After 'Selling Sunset' Criticism: 'You Need Help Staying on Air'

Chrishell Stause is clapping back at her haters!

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset realtor responds to Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg's statement that she and her costars are just "a few actors pretending to be agents" on the hit Netflix show.

Stause included a screenshot of her response to Flagg on Twitter in the video: "Well my license number is #02013937, but I also just had a movie hit @lifetimetv yesterday so check it out," she wrote, referencing the serial killer flick, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

She added, that "real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique but I would love to work with you in the future."

Stause also featured a clip from TMZ where Flagg disses her book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, followed by a screenshot of the book on Amazon with "#1 Best Seller" underlined.

The actress added to the shade, sharing a screenshot of an article saying that the latest season of MDLLA "bombed in the ratings this week," with Selling Sunset's Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program" pictured shortly after.

"You need help staying on the air babe, just say that. I got you! Xoxo," Stause captioned the TikTok, which she also reposted on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause's response comes after Flagg shared a Youtube video of him reacting to the "cringiest moments" on Selling Sunset. He also reposted a shorter clip on Instagram, which highlighted the ongoing feud between Chrishell Stause and her now-former costar and colleague Christine Quinn.

"If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock," he captioned the post. "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset."

Quinn, who announced her departure from the show in August, piped up in Flagg's comment section.

"The joke is on y'all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about real estate," she wrote, to which Flagg responded: "I bet your back hurts from carrying the show 👏🙌👑."

Maya Vander, another agent who will not return for season 6, also responded to Flagg's criticism. "Haha, at least I do.. and I sell," she commented, "but @joshflagg1 your comments are funny 😜"