Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Josh Flagg After 'Selling Sunset' Criticism: 'You Need Help Staying on Air'

Stause’s response follows Flagg’s claims that ‘Selling Sunset’ realtors are “just actors pretending to be agents”

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on February 22, 2023 02:35 PM
Chrishell Stause, Josh Flagg
Photo: John Shearer/Getty; Patrick McMullan/PMC via Getty

Chrishell Stause is clapping back at her haters!

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, the Selling Sunset realtor responds to Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg's statement that she and her costars are just "a few actors pretending to be agents" on the hit Netflix show.

Stause included a screenshot of her response to Flagg on Twitter in the video: "Well my license number is #02013937, but I also just had a movie hit @lifetimetv yesterday so check it out," she wrote, referencing the serial killer flick, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

She added, that "real estate is one of many of my hustles so I get the critique but I would love to work with you in the future."

Stause also featured a clip from TMZ where Flagg disses her book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, followed by a screenshot of the book on Amazon with "#1 Best Seller" underlined.

The actress added to the shade, sharing a screenshot of an article saying that the latest season of MDLLA "bombed in the ratings this week," with Selling Sunset's Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program" pictured shortly after.

"You need help staying on the air babe, just say that. I got you! Xoxo," Stause captioned the TikTok, which she also reposted on her Instagram Story.

Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Josh Flagg
Chrishell Stause/Instagram

Stause's response comes after Flagg shared a Youtube video of him reacting to the "cringiest moments" on Selling Sunset. He also reposted a shorter clip on Instagram, which highlighted the ongoing feud between Chrishell Stause and her now-former costar and colleague Christine Quinn.

"If you'd like to watch a real estate show with licensed agents, make sure to watch last nights episode of MDLLA on @peacock," he captioned the post. "If you want to watch actors pretend to be agents, tune into my newest YT video (Link in bio) where I review Selling Sunset."

Quinn, who announced her departure from the show in August, piped up in Flagg's comment section.

"The joke is on y'all if you think Selling Sunset was ever about real estate," she wrote, to which Flagg responded: "I bet your back hurts from carrying the show 👏🙌👑."

Maya Vander, another agent who will not return for season 6, also responded to Flagg's criticism. "Haha, at least I do.. and I sell," she commented, "but @joshflagg1 your comments are funny 😜"

Related Articles
Christine Quinn, Maya Vander and Josh Flagg for tout? hed: Selling Sunset stars respond to MDLLA’s Josh Flagg after he calls show’s stars “actors pretending to be agents”
'Selling Sunset' Stars Respond to 'MDLLA' 's Josh Flagg After He Says They're 'Actors Pretending to Be Agents'
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 ARIA Awards at The Hordern Pavilion
G Flip Calls Chrishell Stause a 'Sexy Baby' in Sweet Valentine's Day Tribute
Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani celebrates her 30th Birthday
See Inside 'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Masquerade-Themed 30th Birthday Party
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Josh Flagg and Andrew Beyer attend the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton on October 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Children's Diabetes Foundation)
WATCH: Josh Flagg Introduces New Boyfriend to 'MDLLA' Agents During Drama-Filled Las Vegas Trip
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnxRhsDydgw/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D — Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with The L Word Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Party with 'The L Word' Cast After Cameo in Season 3 Finale
Tracy Tutor, Fredrik Eklund
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Josh Flagg Co-Lists a Home with Ex Bobby Boyd and Reveals New Boyfriend in First 'MDLLA' Trailer
Chrishell Hartley attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Chrishell Stause Calls Out 'Fake' 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star: 'That Was Insanity'
Chrishell Stause Jason Oppenheim
Chrishell Stause Is Dating Boss Jason Oppenheim: 'We Are Very Happy Together,' He Says
season 5 of selling sunset
'Selling Sunset' Has a Season 5 Premiere Date — and a New Cast Member! Meet Agent Chelsea Lazkani
Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Newbie Chelsea Lazkani Raves About 'Great Relationship' with Costar Christine Quinn
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
'Selling Sunset' Star Chrishell Stause Says She Still Wants to Be a Mom: 'I Plan on Adopting'
Maya Vander Selling Sunset
'Selling Sunset' Alum Maya Vander Teases 'Drama Behind the Scenes' on Season 6: 'I Know Everything'
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Vanessa Villela attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
''Selling Sunset'' s' Vanessa Villela Is 'Stressed' as Her Future on the Show Remains 'Up in the Air': Source
SELLING SUNSET
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 Trailer Teases Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Romance: 'I'm in Love'
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie
Chrishell Stause Posts 'Shameless Thirst Trap' After Playing an Art Teacher in Lifetime Movie