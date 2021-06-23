"I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it," the Selling Sunset star said in response to assumptions that her boss, Jason Oppenheim, was her real estate agent

Chrishell Stause Claps Back Against Claims She Wasn't the Agent on Her New House: 'Credit Is Due'

Chrishell Stause knows what she's doing when it comes to real estate - and she's making sure she gets her credit where it's due.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, recently clapped back against reports that assumed that her boss, Oppenheim Group cofounder Jason Oppenheim, was the real estate agent in charge of getting her the home she recently purchased and moved into in the Hollywood Hills. Stause made it clear that she was her own agent, and made all the boss moves from start to finish.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Dancing with the Stars alum spoke up about the situation on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night, hopping on camera from her office, where she was filming for the new season of Selling Sunset.

"I just got told that a story came out about my house, and it says that Jason was the agent on it," Stause tells her followers. "And I really don't feel like this happens to men. I was my agent. I did it."

"I don't know what happened there," she continues. "I just want to be very clear: I worked on this. Yes, I used Jason to help me, he's my broker. But I was the damn agent, give me some credit, thank you."

She then shared a Story that Jason recorded and posted in her defense, in which he says, "So I just saw Chrishell's story, where unfortunately there were press articles about the sale of her house, that credit me as being the agent that represented her, but that's not the case. Chrishell represented herself. I think it's quite frustrating for her."

Stause told fans that several of the outlets who misreported the fact had amended their articles. She then shared a screenshot of a direct message someone sent to her, which reads, "Who cares though? You bought it which is all that matters. I don't get why this is such a big deal."

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside Chrishell Stause's Newly Redecorated Home: 'I Really Wanted to Embrace Femininity'

The star responded to the message writer, letting them know exactly why it's important that she gets her due credit - and why it matters especially for her as a woman in the industry.

"Well because if they are going to blast all the details of my home out, at LEAST get that right," Stause wrote. "A fumble on the selling side that they corrected but that no one bothered to fact check before reporting."

celebs at home Chrishell Stause Credit: Chrishell Stause/Instagram

She continued: "Also I worked really hard on this and it wouldn't hurt to get new possible clients if it's gonna be all over the place. Credit where credit is due that's all. It's a constant battle to let people know I am a REAL hard-working agent, not just for TV. And this didn't help."

"After all, I have a house to pay for," she added with a wink emoji.

The former Days of Our Lives actress shared some sneak peeks at the new home on Instagram over the weekend after hosting a housewarming party with friends. Several of her Selling Sunset co-stars attended the special event, including Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Stause has shared that she'll be giving fans a tour of the new property, as well as a look at the buying process, on Season 4 of the hit Netflix reality show, which is expected to air later this year.

Netflix announced in March that the popular series was renewed for two additional seasons, seven months after the show's last season, season 3, debuted in August 2020. Season 2 of the show dropped just a few months earlier in May 2020. The show first premiered in March 2019.

Romain Bonnet, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Jason Oppenheim, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, and Chrishell Stause -- 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED - Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Just after the renewal was announced, Stause opened up to PEOPLE about filming for the upcoming season.