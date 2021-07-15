Stause tells PEOPLE at her Chrishell X DSW Collection launch event "a lot of us thought" the rift with her Selling Sunset co-star would subside after Quinn welcomed son Christian in May

Chrishell Stause Says Motherhood Hasn't 'Changed' Christine Quinn: 'Drama Is Still Going To Be There'

Motherhood hasn't mellowed Christine Quinn! Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause revealed that her co-star will still be the queen of drama in season 4.

"I don't think that changed much," Stause, 39, told PEOPLE at the launch party for her Chrishell x DSW capsule collection on Wednesday, explaining that the rest of the cast thought things might calm down when Quinn, 32, welcomed a son with husband Christian Richard in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think that a lot of us thought that, but no, that's not the case," the Dancing With the Stars alum confessed of the upcoming season. "The drama is still going to be there, but that's good for you guys because I think that's part of the show that people think is so fun."

Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause Christine Quinn; Chrishell Stause | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Rich Fury/Getty

The cast has been "filming like crazy" for Season 4 of the Netflix reality series, Stause says, and the often tenuous relationships between the stars and Oppenheim Group colleagues will continue to be at its center. Stause explains she tries to see "the big picture" when it comes to the petty arguments that have made the show a streaming hit.

"Listen, we're all incredibly lucky to be in this position, and so if it comes with a little theoretical hair pulling now and then, it is what it is," the soap opera star turned real estate agent explained. "I feel like there are so many good things that have come from it that the stress and the drama and anxiety that comes on the bad days is all worth it."

Netflix has already confirmed there will be a fifth season of Selling Sunset.

"There's so much stuff that goes on behind the scenes, you know," she told host Amanda Hirsch about their rift. "It's just one of those things that just so much has happened."

She added that Quinn "really enjoys the drama," whereas, "I'm the kind of person that [drama] gives me such anxiety, and I really want to enjoy coming to work."

Drama aside, Selling Sunset reached a new level of acclaim this week when it received its first Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, and Stause said the unexpected accolade has added "such an energy to the set."

"It's been long days and a lot of work because we also have to work when the cameras aren't rolling, doing a lot of real estate stuff behind the scenes that isn't so glamorous for the cameras," she said. "But I think it just added such an excitement and then re-energized us to push through to get you guys a great Season 4."

RELATED VIDEO: See Inside Chrishell Stause's Newly Redecorated Home: 'I Really Wanted to Embrace Femininity'

The former Days of Our Lives actress is also celebrating because she recently purchased and moved into a new home in the Hollywood Hills, which she described as her "dream home."

"I'm so excited and it's just more than I could have ever hoped for, so I'm blissfully happy," she gushed, joking that there's one room she's still trying to navigate: the kitchen. "I still don't know how to cook. That's a work in progress, but other than that, amazing."

The star is currently single after finalizing her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in February, and says she's keeping an "open mind" about having potential suitors at her new abode.

"I mean, listen, open-door policy, anybody can come anytime," she said. "It's definitely an entertainer's home, so you never know."

Stause broke up with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe in February.

Chrishell Stause Celebrates DSW Fun, Flirty Capsule Collection Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Asked about her ideal partner, she said she's just looking for "somebody compassionate and nice. You know, easy on the eyes doesn't hurt, but it's just about being open to the energy and vibes."

For now, she's remaining focused on her "fun" curated DSW collection, which features a selection of strappy heels and bold accessories from various brands and designers.