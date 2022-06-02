Chrishell Stause Celebrates First Pride Month Since Announcing Romance with Partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause is proud to be celebrating Pride month.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, who announced her romance with Australian musician G Flip in May, posted an Instagram Reel on Thursday to kick off the month-long celebration honoring the LGBTQI+ community.

In the video, which features a festive rainbow frame that repeatedly changes colors, the real estate agent is dancing to Lizzo's viral hit "About Damn Time."

She moved to the music in a bright orange dress as she smiles and winks throughout the Reel, which appears to have been filmed in her kitchen.

"#HappyPrideMonth 🌈," she captioned the post.

Stause, who celebrates her birthday on July 21, also overlaid her Reel with her astrology signs: "Sun Cancer," "Moon Pisces" and "Sag Rising," she wrote.

The Netflix star's new love, G Flip, 27, who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, commented on her post, writing "YAYYYYY 🌈🌈🌈🥰🥰🥰." Stause responded with a flirty lipstick kiss emoji.

Jason Oppenheim, the founder/president of the Oppenheim Group who split from Stause after five months of dating in December, also commented on the post. "Love this," he wrote.

Stause's response to his comment shows the former pair are getting along post-breakup. "Supportive King," she commented next to a crown and red heart emoji.

Stause, who confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special on Netflix, cracked a cheeky joke about coming out of the closet in early May.

On her Instagram Story, she shared the progress of her closet remodel with followers, saying, "Okay, closet update, guys. Look at this. We've got all the marble on there now, we've got the rose quartz — so pretty, do you see that? — I don't know if you can see that."

"So, yeah, it's coming along," the reality star said. "Okay! I'm gonna come out of it now."

On the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in May, G Flip shared how they were introduced to Stause.