Chrishell Stause Celebrates Her Birthday Early With Ex-Boyfriend Jason Oppenheim and Friends

The Selling Sunset co-stars split in December, five months after going public with their relationship

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are clearly amicable exes! The real estate broker was right by his ex-girlfriend and current employee's side during an early birthday celebration.

The Selling Sunset realtor, who turns 41 Thursday, sported black and white skirt, which she paired with a metallic black top, black open-toe heels, and a silver sequined purse for dinner at Catch Steak LA. Oppenheim wore a black button-up shirt and Dior jeans.

Stause was joined on Sunday by other members of the Selling Sunset cast, including Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, newcomer Chelsea Azkani, and Jason's twin brother Brett Oppenheim.

Jason helped coordinate the celebration, which was an early birthday surprise, Stause revealed on Instagram.

"So my actual bday is Thursday July 21st, & thought I was just going to dinner with @emmahernan. Bday elves Emma & @jasonoppenheim coordinated the absolute BEST early bday surprise!

I walked in and only saw @theninaparker at first & just was excited she was at the same restaurant😆The video of me realizing makes me laugh so much-had no clue -you guys are GOOD!

I love you all SO much!! Had an absolute blast-my 1st ever surprise bday party! My lil emo cancer heart is soooo grateful for the best friends a girl could have."

Last July, Jason, who owns the Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group, and Stause confirmed they were dating during a group vacation in Italy. Oppenheim told PEOPLE at the time that the costars' close friendship had "developed into an amazing relationship." He added, "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

However, they amicably split five months later in December 2021 and have both seemingly moved on.

A source tells PEOPLE Oppenheim's new love interest is model Marie-Lou, whom he was seen kissing while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, on July 8, in a video obtained by PEOPLE and originally published by SWNS.

Oppenheim also used to date fellow Selling Sunset star and Oppenheim Group employee Mary Fitzgerald.

At the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango Festival in June, Oppenheim spoke with PEOPLE about his current relationship status with Stause.

"It's great. It really is. We just…were at the MTV awards together and just had a great time with her and her significant other." He added, "We're really in a healthy place and in a really good place. It feels good."

Stause has been dating Australian musician G Flip since May after she starred in the artist's music video

