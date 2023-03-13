Chrishell Stause Asks Partner G Flip If She Can Get a 'Slap' During Oscars Party

Chishell Stause isn't afraid to make cheeky comments to her partner G Flip!

In a series of video clips posted on her Instagram Story, the Selling Sunset star, 41, shared a glimpse into the couple's funny banter on their way to Elton John's Oscars party — which included an NSFW request from Stause.

"We are on our way to the Oscars viewing party. Elton John's throwing a little shindig today, and this time there's going to be a slap at the Oscars," Stause says, referencing the infamous 2022 Oscars incident when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock across the face, before asking G Flip, "Can I get one on my a--?"

The pair break out into laughter as the Australian musician, 27, responds: "Yeah Baby!"

The couple enjoyed their long-awaited date night at the Oscars event on Sunday after they had been apart, with G Flip home in Sydney, Australia, performing at WorldPride, which was held from February 17 to March 5.

Stause missed her partner so much that she took to social media earlier this month to rave about G Flip in an Instagram Story on March 6.

Alongside a cute mirror selfie of the couple, Stause wrote: "SO proud of you for closing WorldPride celebrations out with hosting and performing with incredible acts," referencing Kim Petras and Charli XCX.

"Jealous of everyone there! Gutted I couldn't be there bc of work," she continued. "Counting the hours till you're back."

G Flip often shows their love and appreciation for Stause on social media as well.

For International Women's Day on March 8, the "GET ME OUTTA HERE" singer shared a touching tribute to their girlfriend of almost one year.

"Happy international women's day to this beautiful woman," G Flip captioned a photo of the two on their Instagram Story. "Such a boss, so caring and loving, has the highest pain tolerance known to the human kind, has loved me proudly and unconditionally even though she knew it would bring a lot of noise and opinions to her life."

They finished off the sentiment: "Always down for a good time and you could dress her in a plastic bag and she'd make it look hot. YEAH BABY"